Armored Core 6: All Combat Log enemy locations revealed

Combat Log enemies are often hidden encounters in various Armored Core 6 missions. While some can be easily found in a Sortie, others are tucked away in a secret location that you will need to properly explore the map to encounter. The Combat Log system will let you beat tough opponents, which will allow you to get your hands on some great rewards as a result.

Completing these challenges is one of the best ways to help your mech get more powerful as you progress further into the narrative. However, finding the location of these enemies is rather challenging, with many in the community struggling to find each of them.

Hence, today’s Armored Core 6 guide will go over all the locations of Combat Log enemies throughout all the missions.

How does the Loghunt Program work in Armored Core 6

The Loghunt Program will put a special marker on a difficult enemy during certain missions in Armored Core 6. You will be able to check if a mission has a Combat Log by looking at it in the Replay menu.

There are four types of Combat Logs that you will find in the game:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Completing each will increase your Hunter Class rank by a certain amount. However, make sure that you don’t log into a mission, destroy the target, and then quit.

The Combat Log will not be saved in that case, as you will need to complete the mission for the kill to log in. So do try and finish the mission after you have killed your Combat Log target.

Completing logs and improving your Hunter Class will unlock new parts at the weapon’s bay. You will be able to get your hands on very powerful armaments through this process.

Every Combat Log enemy location in Armored Core 6

Here is where you will be able to find every Combat Log enemy in Armored Core 6:

Chapter 1 Combat Log enemy locations in Armored Core 6

1) Tetrapod

Mission “Destroy the Transport Helicopters”

To find the Tetrapod combat enemy, you will be required to make your way to the last section of the map. This will be located in a higher section that you will be able to access after destroying the second Helicopter. The third and fourth Helicopter will be located here along with the Tetrapod.

2) Enemy Armored Core

Mission “Destroy the Tester AC”

This is a very straightforward mission, as the map just has one enemy that you will need to beat. The Tester AC is the Combat Log enemy, and beating it will give you some progress to the next Hunter Rank level.

3) Tetrapod

Mission “Attack the Dam Complex”

To find the Tetrapod, you will need to get past the first objective of the mission in Armored Core 6 till you find the dam with all the cannons lined up. The enemy is below near the jump booster.

You will need to take it out to complete the combat log and progress in your Hunter ranks. You can try taking out the turrets first in order to make things easier for you.

4) Three Enemy Mechs

Mission “Operation Wallclimber”

You will be able to reach the three targets by either systematically completing the objectives or flying over the left side of the wall and directly approaching the targets. If you are choosing the first option, try taking out the Gatling guns from the side before engaging.

5) Yue Yu/ Little Ziyi

Mission “Retrieve Combat Logs”

This Combat Log can be obtained from the lower part of the map. There is an open area with a lot of debris and an airship wreckage. You will just need to make your way there, and the Little Ziyi fight will start. It’s one of the easier Combat Logs to complete. It’s recommended that you rely on your plasma blade.

6) Sulla

Mission “Attack the Watchpoint”

Sulla is the Combat Log right before the Balteus boss fight encounter in Armored Core 6. He is not all that challenging and comes equipped with a variety of plasma weapons.

However, he does tend to move around a lot, so locking him down might be a bit problematic for newer players. After taking him out, you will face Balteus, which is the final and the hardest boss of Chapter 1.

Chapter 2 Combat Log enemy locations in Armored Core 6

1) “Invencible” Rummy

Mission “Infiltrate Grid 086”

You will meet Rummy in the initial section of the mission in Armored Core 6. One of the best strategies against him will be to bait his melee attacks.

He will be motionless for a moment when he charges up his melee, and that is the best time to stagger him. Try equipping some heavy missiles and grenade launchers to deplete his posture as quickly as possible.

2) Three Light MT units

Mission “Grid View”

To find the three Light MTs, you will need to go right before making your way to the center of Grid 086’s lower level. You will reach a gate that has a yellow sign, and from there, turning right, you will need to go to the lower part of the platform. Here, you will meet the three Mt units that you need to take out in Armored Core 6 to advance your Hunter Ranks.

3) 4 Flying Units

Mission “Ocean Crossing”

You will be able to encounter two of your targets to the right before leaving the first area of the mission. The other two can be found at the end of the path and the mission.

When you start the Sortie in Armored Core 6, make your way to the hole on the lower left. From the elevator, you will find the two targets in the short corridor. For the other two, jump over the edge and follow the path on the right.

Chapter 3 Combat Log enemy locations in Armored Core 6

1) Heavy MT Unit

Mission “Steal the Survey Data”

When the mission starts, make your way along the right road, where you will meet some units you will need to destroy. From here, you will need to continue along the path, and you will meet the Heavy MT Unit, which will be your next Combat Log enemy in Armored Core 6.

2) LC Unit

Mission “Attack the Refueling Base”

After completing the initial objective, make your way to the middle of the map till you come across a long bridge after fighting through some tanks. Jump over the left side of the bridge, and you will find the LC Unit there. It will have a variety of Plasma-based attacks.

3) 1x Heavy MT Unit and V. VII Swinburne

Mission “Eliminate V. VII”

When the Sortie starts, make your way to the first checkpoint, and then follow the wall which is on the right. Near the checkpoint itself, you will be able to find the Heavy MT hidden within a cluster of buildings.

For Swinburne, you will need to just complete the mission. He is the final encounter of the Sortie in Armored Core 6, and you will not be able to complete it without taking him out.

4) LC Unit

Mission “Tunnel Sabotage”

The LC Unit can be located in the upper area of the map. To reach it, you will need to use one of the beams there. Once you have access to the beams, you will be able to find the target in a small cave. You will need to choose the right beam that leads to it and then take out the unit to complete the log.

5) Flying Unit

Mission “Survey the Uninhabited Floating City”

You will find a drone as you make your way through this chapter 2 mission in Armored Core 6. From the remains of the drone, you will need to make your way left till you reach a path that leads to a round building. You will need to boot your way to the roof of the building to find the target.

6) Ring Freddie

Mission “Eliminate the Enforcement Squads”

When the mission starts, go right and then make your way down the slope there. You will need to reach the very bottom to be able to find Ring Freddie. He is hidden behind a rock and is one of the toughest Combat Log enemies to beat in Armored Core 6 due to his incredible speed and evasive maneuvers.

7) 3X LC Units

Mission “Grid View”

When the mission starts, you will need to make your way to the left till you find the jump booster and will need to springboard up using it. Now, moving a little further in, you will find the first LC unit you are looking for.

The other two can be found in the righthand area from the starting point. You will find some fuel reserves and the two LC units looking over it.

8) Raven

Mission “Defend the Old Spaceport”

There is only one boss in the mission, and that is Raven, who is the Combat Log Enemy in this Armored Core 6 mission. You will just have to take him out. However, it’s another incredibly difficult encounter, and you will have to bring your A-game to the fight.

Chapter 4 Combat Log enemy locations in Armored Core 6

1) G5 Iguazu and 2x PCA Units

Mission “Underground Exploration- Depth 2”

To get to the G5 Iguazu, you will just need to make your way into the room you get access to after unlocking the first door. It is the only target in the area, so take it out.

The 2x PCA units can be located in the room located on the right on the second floor. You will need to unlock it to get access to the enemy.

2) 1x PCA unit and 1x AC Unit

Mission “Underground Exploration- Depth 3”

You will find the PCA unit in the upper area of the map. It can be located very early on. You will be required to search for some long, narrow platforms near the central structure. You will find the unit behind one of the platforms.

For the AC Unit, you will need to reach the end of the mission as it’s the final enemy of the Sorties. After beating it, you will be able to increase your Hunter Rank in Armored Core 6.

3) G1 Michigan

Mission “Intercept the Redguns”

G1 Michigan is the hardest enemy in the mission. He will be accompanied by other MT units in the game. Hence, to be able to have an easier time, try targeting the units first before going for the G1.

4) IV Rusty

Mission “Unknown Territory Survey”

To encounter IV Rusty, you will be required to reach the end of the mission. He is the final boss of the Sortie in Armored Core 6. What makes him lethal is the speed that he comes with. To make the fight harder, he will often use Repair Kits. You will need to be very quick on your feet to beat him.

5) V.VI Maeterlinck, G3 Wu Huahai, 9x Autonomous Grinder Wheels, and 2x AC Units

Mission “Reach the Coral Convergence”

You will be able to find both V.VI Maeterlinck and G3 Wu Huahai in the initial stage of the mission, as defeating them both is the first objective of the Sortie. It will be best to lure one of them away and take them out one by one instead of targeting them both together.

After beating them, you will progress through the narrative and eventually come across the Autonomous Grinder Wheel on the bridge. However, to destroy the wheels, you will need to jump over the edge and then get below the bridge, where you will find four Autonomous Grinder Wheels. Now, making your way to the direction of the bridge, you will find the remaining four.

For the 2 AC Units, you will need to make your way to the water area below the bridge. To the right, you will find some broken buildings, and the two AC units will be there. To make the fight easier, make sure to destroy the Autonomous Grinder Wheels that are located on the opposite side of the area.