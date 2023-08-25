Armored Core 6: Best money farming guide

Armored Core 6 is a departure from the "Souls" type of games FromSoftware Inc. is famous for. However, these games still share some subtle elements. For example, one of the most significant similarities between these two is the ability to create a build that can cater to a specific playstyle. In Armored Core 6, creating a specific build requires swapping out the parts on a mech. These parts can be purchased in the game, but it will cost you some of the in-game currency called COAM.

Earning COAM can be a challenge in the early game, especially if you are not aware of what needs to be done to get them. If you've been struggling to earn in-game currency to purchase equipment, then this guide will point you in the right direction.

Earning money in Armored Core 6

1) Replay missions

One of the easiest ways to get your hands on some currency to finance your mech is to revisit previously completed missions in Armored Core 6. Not only will this allow you to earn credits, but you can also explore the level further to uncover everything it hides.

To access missions that have already been completed, simply head over to the garage and Sortie like you normally would. Here, you will have the option to replay any mission of your choice. Going back to a particular stage that offers high amounts of COAM is certainly ideal.

2) Play Mission 06 of Chapter 1

At the beginning of Armored Core 6, you won't have enough money to purchase parts to build the exact mech of your liking, but you'll still have the right parts to complete the previous mission once again.

You will soon find yourself in the sixth mission of the first chapter, wherein you are tasked with assaulting a dam complex. Upon completion, the mission will grant credits just under 200,000. You can come in and redo this stage until enough you've earned enough credits to buy the parts you need to create your desired build.

3) Use ammo efficiently

A mech's guns are one of their go-to tools for dealing with the enemies and objectives in the game. Of course, guns use up ammunition, and ammunition costs money (and it's not cheap).

A certain amount will be deducted from your credits depending on how much ammo was used during the mission. This does not mean that guns should not be used, but make sure that the shots you fire count to prevent unnecessary expenditure.

4) Complete the optional objectives

It is a given that every stage in Armored Core 6 has a set of main objectives that need to be completed in order to progress through the next one. However, aside from having mandatory conditions that need to be met, some missions also have optional objectives.

Taking some time to complete these optional objectives will eventually contribute to the amount of credits that you earn, so take some time to check if there are certain optional conditions that need to be met with each mission.

5) Achieve S ranks in missions

Armored Core 6 will evaluate your performance at the end of every mission and assign a ranking. The highest attainable one is the S Rank, and achieving it will grant more income.

Getting this rank is not easy, but there are some things you can do to secure it, including completing a mission as fast as possible. During a quick run, also try to minimize the amount of damage that the mech takes, as this also determines ranking. Lastly, restarting from a checkpoint upon dying will lock you out of the S rank.

These are ways for you to farm money in Armored Core 6. Follow these tips, and there will be plenty of COAM coming your way that you can use to build the perfect mech.