Armored Core 6 Handler Walter boss guide - Best build, weapons, OS tuning, and more

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon features some of the best boss fights that FromSoftware has ever created. Although the bosses in the "Souls" titles were nothing to scoff at, they pale in comparison to some of the late-game bosses in the developer's latest mech-action release. One example is 621's very own handler, Walter.

Although Handler Walter is the final boss of one of the many endings of Armored Core 6, he is unlike any of the other end-game bosses in the game. Instead of relying on a C-weapon, Walter uses an AC that matches the capabilities of your own, albeit with some really powerful end-game weapons. Despite being an AC fight, he isn't an easy boss to go up against.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Handler Walter in Armored Core 6, including the best build to use, boss fight strategies, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best build to use against Handler Walter in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Given this is an AC boss fight, you can use almost any Armored Core 6 build that you're comfortable with against Handler Walter.

There are no specific weaknesses in Walter's HAL 826 Core. However, much like any other AC, it is very susceptible to impact damage. As such, you are highly recommended to use high-impact weapons, such as shotguns, rail cannons, or plasma cannons.

Here's a build that you can use to easily defeat Handler Walter:

Right-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Vvc - 760PR Left-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Vvc - 760PR Right-back unit: VP-60LCD

VP-60LCD Left-back unit: VP-60LCD

VP-60LCD Head: EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA Core: EL-TC-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TC-10 FIRMEZA Arms: EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA Legs: EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA

EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA Booster: (Nothing)

(Nothing) FCS: VE-21B

VE-21B Generator: VP-20D

VP-20D OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

This build is called the God Killer. It is one of the most powerful end-game builds you can use in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. The dual plasma cannon, alongside the plasma rifles, allows for very high impact damage and potential for AP damage if you can time your attacks right.

What's even more fascinating about this boss fight is that you can essentially get all of the weapons and core parts that Walter is using by progressing through New Game+. The HAL 826 frame is arguably one of the best end-game core that you can use for NG++.

Tips to easily defeat Handler Walter in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

Being one of the final boss fights in Armored Core 6, Handler Walter is, by no means, an easy boss to fight. In fact, he is one of the most challenging AC bosses in the game, seconded by the likes of Rusty, G1 Michigan, and Freud. However, he's not as difficult as some of the other late-game bosses, like the Ibis Series, Ayre, and ALLMIND.

Here are a few tips that should help you easily defeat Handler Walter in Armored Core 6:

Unlike Ayre and ALLMIND, the boss fight against Handler Walter does not have multiple phases. However, similarly to other AC fights, Walter can heal himself twice mid-battle.

The attacks to look out for are the charged plasma shot from the Coral Rifle - IB-C03W1 and the charged attack from the Coral Oscillator - IB-C03W2.

Fortunately, it is quite easy to avoid both of these attacks by simply quick boosting or assault boosting away from the boss.

The HAL 826 Core is highly resistant to direct damage. However, if you're using plasma weapons or ones with very high impact damage, you can easily stagger the boss and deal damage to it.

Given this is an AC fight, being agile really helps against the boss. You also get a fairly large arena to move around in this fight.

Unlike the C-weapons, you would want to stay at mid or long-range against Handler Walter. You are recommended to use the VP-20C or VP-20D FCS, which helps you keep track of the boss at a distance.

Once you defeat Handler Walter, you will witness the Liberator of Rubicon ending of Armored Core 6. You will also get access to the HAL 826 frame.