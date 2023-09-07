Armored Core 6 plasma build guide: Best weapons, frames, OST expansions, and more

Plasma and energy weapons are arguably the most powerful offensive tools you can install in your custom mech in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. While it might feel a tad enticing to choose kinetic and explosive weapons due to their raw DPS, in most instances, it's much better to go with a plasma build, in part due to their base damage but also for their much higher impact damage.

The plasma weapons in Armored Core 6 have generally higher impact damage than any other weapon type in the game. As such, they're really useful in builds focused around stagger build-up and direct damage. As an additional bonus, the plasma weapons are quite effective against shielded enemies, as well as bosses like Balteus, Cataphract, and Ayre.

Here's a plasma weapon build that I used for almost the entirety of my first playthrough of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. Not only did this build make it quite easy to complete missions quickly, but it also trivialized most of the boss fights, including Balteus, Sea Spider, and even the Ibis Series CEL 240.

The best plasma weapon build in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

The first set of plasma weapons unlocks right after completing the "Operation Wallclimber" mission in Chapter 1. As such, should you want to go through the route of building a plasma-based build in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, you can do so fairly early in the game. However, if you want to craft the ultimate plasma weapon build, you'll have to wait until you reach Chapter 2.

The plasma weapon build (Image via FromSoftware, Sportskeeda)

You'll be able to craft the following build once you complete Chapter 1 by defeating Balteus and make your way to Chapter 2. I created this build after defeating the Sea Spider, and it basically allowed me to complete the entire game from that point without making any further adjustments to it. Here's a breakdown of the plasma weapon build:

Right-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Vvc - 760PR Left-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Vvc - 760PR Right-back unit: VP-60LCD

VP-60LCD Left-back unit: VP-60LCD

VP-60LCD Head: EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA Core: EL-TC-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TC-10 FIRMEZA Arms: EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA Legs: EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA

EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA Booster: (Nothing)

(Nothing) FCS: VE-21B

VE-21B Generator: VP-20D

VP-20D OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

The Vvc-760PR is easily the best plasma weapon, at least in the base "New Game" cycle. Not only does this weapon have the highest base damage among all other plasma rifles, but it also does absurd amounts of impact damage, making it the perfect choice for stagger-focused builds.

Along with the Fortaleza Tank legs, this AC is easily the most agile and destructive mech you can craft in Armored Core 6. However, if you want to create a plasma weapon build for the first two chapters of the game, all you need to do is replace the frame with the VP-40S series and the shoulder weapons with Vvx-70VPM. It should be noted that you will need to swap to a different generator to accommodate the lower weight thresholds.

While this build will not be as powerful as the one I mentioned above, it is still quite powerful and can easily defeat bosses like Balteus, Smart Cleaner, and Sea Spider without much hassle.