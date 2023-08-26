Armored Core 6 players struggling with the tutorial boss is the funniest and saddest thing yet

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is out, it is giving new players a hard time. The user reviews on the title's official Steam store page are flooded with complaints about the high learning curve. Furthermore, many of them are facing problems with the very first boss encounter at the end of the opening level: AH12 HC Helicopter.

This flying ship is quite agile, targeting the players with frequent barrages. The boss fight is surprisingly easy in hindsight. However, those who do not use their AC's entire kit will be left stumped.

The internet is flooded with remarks about the tutorial boss being too difficult in Armored Core 6

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from the boss flying outside of the arena's range, it is a surprisingly well-crafted fight that forces players to use the AC's toolset. Since it hovers around the area constantly, the trick to beating the AH12 HC Helicopter is reading its patterns and sticking as close to it as possible when the opportunity arises.

That said, knowing how the boss works is the first step to winning the battle. Players will also need to come to grips with the AC's controls. It can be overwhelming at first trying to understand what each button does. Coupled with the complex maneuverability of the mechs, players cannot be faulted for failing in this area.

To win this fight, they must be able to:

Smartly manage their boost gauge (which acts as a stamina meter)

Keep the boss in their sight at all times and utilize cover effectively

Avoid taking too many hits, which will fill the Impact bar, leading to the mech getting stunned

With all these boxes ticked, players simply need to time the Assault Boost right to close the gap and strike using the melee attack, which is the primary method of dealing damage. Knowing when to use the boost gauge to go airborne and drop back down is important as it's the only way to avoid missiles.

Furthermore, both the boss and player have an Impact gauge in Armored Core 6. It's akin to Sekiro's posture system, where taking enough damage to fill the bar will stun the user, so being defensive and keeping the pressure on the boss is key. In hindsight, the AH12 HC Helicopter is not a complex or tough boss by any means.

Expand Tweet

While most complaints seem centered around the difficulty and lack of tutorials, the latter seems unreasonable. Armored Core 6 presents the player with tips at specific points. Instead, it might have more to do with the controls than the boss itself. As outlined before, they can be difficult to grasp for newcomers.

There are three kinds of boost mechanics: standard boost, quick boost, and assault boost. Armored Core 6 also features two soft and hard lock-on systems. Coupled with that, it is impossible to ascend into the air while moving the camera. Those playing with a keyboard/mouse only exacerbate the challenge.

Regarding the difficulty, the AH12 HC Helicopter fight in Armored Core 6 is fairly easy. If gamers play their cards right, it is trivial and ends almost as soon as it begins. So, refining their play is the only option for those struggling with the design itself.

Something doesn't seem right (Screenshot via Steam)

Given how lenient the checkpoints are, how they refresh the Repair kit amount for the AC, and the helpful text/voice tips, players shouldn't fall to the easiest boss in the game. The Steam user bashing their mech's head against the boss' metallic exterior for nine hours straight is bizarre. Leaving a negative review for the game when about 70% of players have managed to beat the tutorial boss is confounding.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.