Arpan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Garena Free Fire has a vast player base, and a competitive esports scene. his gradual rise has also set the tone for content creation, as the extensive viewership of this game has led to many players taking up streaming and content creation. One of the popular YouTube channels is Arpan Gaming.

Arpan Halder, popularly known by his in-game alias ArpanBhai, runs this channel. In this article, we look at this in-game details.

Arpan Gaming’s Free Fire ID

Arpan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 389663388, and his present IGN is ArpanBhai. He is also the part of the Assassins guild.

Arpan Gaming’s stats

His lifetime stats

Arpan Gaming has played 6000 matches in the squad mode and got better of his foes in 1643 games, meaning a win rate of 27.38%. He has also racked up 22257 kills at a magnificent K/D ratio of 5.11 and average damage per match of 1464.

In the squad mode, the famous content creator has 300 Booyahs from 1349 matches, having a win rate of 22.23%. Arpan has 4759 frags in this mode at a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.54 and average damage per match of 1226.

He also has played 1298 solo games, winning 145 of them. In the process, he has notched up 3060 kills at a reasonable K/D ratio of 2.65.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for Arpan

In the Ranked Season 17, Arpan Gaming has accumulated 32 wins from 265 squad games, which translates to a win rate of 12.07%. He has registered 886 kills, maintaining an excellent K/D ratio of 3.80.

The YouTuber has also played seven duo matches, winning one and securing 24 kills at an amazing K/D ratio of 4.

Coming to the solo mode, Arpan has played 36 games and won five. He has 130 frags in this mode at an equally impressive K/D ratio of 4.19.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Arpan Gaming was posted back in 2017. After the release of Garena Free Fire, he started content on this game and has uploaded a total of 384 videos. Arpan has more than 967k subscribers and over 69 million views combined. He regularly posts interesting and engaging content on his channel.

You can click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server which you can join by clicking here.

