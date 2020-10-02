Luay’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

With the recent boom in the esports industry, many Free Fire content creators and streamers have become quite popular among players, with Luay being one of them. He’s a prominent content creator from Peru who regularly creates content on this fast-paced battle royale game.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire details.

Luay’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 551888453, and his IGN is LuayAlaBrasa.

Luay’s stats

All-time stats for Luay

Lifetime stats

Luay has featured in 3235 squad games and triumphed in 864 of them, translating to a win percentage of 26.70. He has also notched up 13321 kills at a remarkable K/D ratio of 5.62.

While coming to the duo mode, the famous content creator has 511 Booyahs in 1715 games, having a win ratio of 29.79%. Luay has also 7484 kills to his name at an exceptional K/D ratio of 6.22.

The streamer also has 171 wins from 1023 solo games. He has 3642 kills in this mode and has maintained a sublime K/D ratio of 4.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for the streamer

The famous YouTuber is placed in the Heroic tier and has played 275 games this ranked season. He has 68 victories, which converts to a win ratio of 24.72%, and has racked up 1309 kills at an outstanding K/D ratio of 6.32.

He has also played 49 games in the duo mode and got better of foes 12 times, in the process killing 230 enemies with an exemplary K/D ratio of 6.22.

Luay has emerged victorious in eight solo games from the 48 played, and has 229 kills for a fantastic K/D ratio of 5.73.

His YouTube channel

Luay started creating content on YouTube around two and a half years ago. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 572 videos on his channel. The YouTuber has amassed over 4.29 million subscribers and has more than 442 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Luay has a Facebook and Instagram account.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

