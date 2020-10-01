MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

MrStiven Tc is a famous Colombian Free Fire content creator. He regularly streams and posts videos on the fast-paced battle royale game and has amassed over 4.63 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID is 10887979.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire stats

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has played a total of 7446 squad games and has triumphed in 2093 of them, which translates to a win rate of 28.1%. In the process, he killed over 25124 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.66 and inflicting an average damage of 1666.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 2154 games, winning 411. He has racked up 7966 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.57. In the solo mode, he has played 3450 matches and has won 409 of them. With a K/D ratio of 3.73, he has over 11335 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, MrStiven Tc is placed in the Diamond IV tier. He has won 33 out of the 139 squad matches played. He has also notched 503 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.75.

MrStiven Tc has featured in 48 solo games and has won 5 of them. He has a K/D ratio of 5.52 in this mode and has killed 232 opponents. He has also appeared in 35 duo games and has 4 Booyahs.

MrStiven Tc's YouTube channel

MrStiven Tc started creating content on YouTube in November 2017. Since then, he has grown immensely and has garnered over 512 million combined views on the 1047 videos uploaded on his channel. As mentioned earlier, he boasts a subscriber count of over 4.63 million.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

MrStiven Tc's social media accounts

MrStiven Tc is quite active on Instagram and Facebook.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

To visit his Facebook account, click here.

