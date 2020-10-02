How to play Free Fire on PC with MEmu

The battle royale genre has risen to prominence on the mobile platform. Games like Garena Free Fire have become immensely popular, and some users even desire to play it on their PCs. To do so, they need to use applications known as emulators.

One of the most popular emulators among players is MEmu or MEmu Play. In this article, we discuss how to play Free Fire on PCs using this application.

What is MEmu?

Memu is a feature-rich emulator that enables users to use several mobile applications on their desktops. It is trusted by millions of users from across the world. Here are some of its key features:

Exquisite preset keymapping system.

Multi-instance manager enables players to play on two or more accounts on the same device.

Exclusive emulation engine to release the full potential of your PC, ensuring smooth gameplay.

You can download this app from its official website, here.

Play Free Fire on desktops with MEmu

It is a simple task to play this game on PC's using this emulator. Players can follow these steps:

Step 1: First, they need to download and install this emulator from the link above.

Step 2: After the installation completes, they can open Google Play Store in the emulator.

Step 3: Users can search for Garena Free Fire on the search bar and click on the first option.

Step 4: Then, they have to press on the install button, and the download for the game will begin.

Upon completing the download and installation processes, players will be able to open Free Fire and enjoy playing this game on their PCs.

(Note: The time taken for installation the game depends on the users' internet speed.)

