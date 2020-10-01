Free Fire The Anubis Legend 2 Elite Pass (Season 29): All the free rewards

Free Fire has a wide variety of in-game cosmetics like skins, costumes and emotes, with almost every player keen on obtaining them.

The Elite Pass is one of the ways by which Free Fire players can acquire these items but players would have to purchase it. Since every player cannot afford to do so, the developers of the game have released a free variant of the pass.

The new Season 29 ‘The Anubis Legend II’ Elite Pass is finally out, and in this article, we discuss all the free rewards that come with it.

All the free rewards of Free Fire's 'The Anubis Legend 2' Elite Pass (Season 29)

Here are all the free rewards of the new Season 29 Elite Pass:

0 Badges – 50 Gold

5 Badges – Pyramid Top (Avatar)

10 Badges – Veteran Challenge unlock

20 Badges – 1x Pet Food

30 Badges – 1x Gold Voucher

40 Badges – Golden Empire T-Shirt (Male)

50 Badges – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

60 Badges – Fragment Crate

70 Badges – Discount Coupon

80 Badges – Pet Food

90 Badges – 300 Gold

100 Badges – 3x Scanners

110 Badges – Soothsayer T-Shirt

120 Badges – 3x Summon Airdrop

130 Badges – 1x Gold Voucher

140 Badges – 3x Resupply Map

150 Badges – Anubis Legend II (Banner)

160 Badges – 500 Gold

170 Badges – Fragment Case II

180 Badges – 3x Bonfires

190 Badges – 1x Gold Royale Voucher

200 Badges – Anubis Legend II Backpack

210 Badges – 3x Gold Royale Voucher

220 Badges – 3x Bounty Token

225 Badges – 1x Awakening Shard

To get better rewards, players are required to earn badges. They can do so by completing missions. There are three types of missions in Free Fire – Daily, Elite, and Veteran. Each one of them rewards players with a different amount of badges.

