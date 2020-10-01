Free Fire The Anubis Legend 2 Elite Pass (Season 29): All the free rewards

Free Fire has a wide variety of in-game cosmetics like skins, costumes and emotes, with almost every player keen on obtaining them.
The Elite Pass is one of the ways by which Free Fire players can acquire these items but players would have to purchase it. Since every player cannot afford to do so, the developers of the game have released a free variant of the pass.
The new Season 29 ‘The Anubis Legend II’ Elite Pass is finally out, and in this article, we discuss all the free rewards that come with it.
All the free rewards of Free Fire's 'The Anubis Legend 2' Elite Pass (Season 29)
Here are all the free rewards of the new Season 29 Elite Pass:
- 0 Badges – 50 Gold
- 5 Badges – Pyramid Top (Avatar)
- 10 Badges – Veteran Challenge unlock
- 20 Badges – 1x Pet Food
- 30 Badges – 1x Gold Voucher
- 40 Badges – Golden Empire T-Shirt (Male)
- 50 Badges – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- 60 Badges – Fragment Crate
- 70 Badges – Discount Coupon
- 80 Badges – Pet Food
- 90 Badges – 300 Gold
- 100 Badges – 3x Scanners
- 110 Badges – Soothsayer T-Shirt
- 120 Badges – 3x Summon Airdrop
- 130 Badges – 1x Gold Voucher
- 140 Badges – 3x Resupply Map
- 150 Badges – Anubis Legend II (Banner)
- 160 Badges – 500 Gold
- 170 Badges – Fragment Case II
- 180 Badges – 3x Bonfires
- 190 Badges – 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- 200 Badges – Anubis Legend II Backpack
- 210 Badges – 3x Gold Royale Voucher
- 220 Badges – 3x Bounty Token
- 225 Badges – 1x Awakening Shard
To get better rewards, players are required to earn badges. They can do so by completing missions. There are three types of missions in Free Fire – Daily, Elite, and Veteran. Each one of them rewards players with a different amount of badges.
