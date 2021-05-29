Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

The scope of Free Fire-related content creation has grown considerably in the last few years, with many YouTubers achieving new heights. Arrow Gaming is a popular channel to find game-related videos.

It is run by Arrow AK and Arrow IB and is known for its tips and tricks videos. The former is also a professional player, while the latter is a caster.

This article looks at the former’s in-game stats and other details as of May 2021.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 111049492.

Lifetime stats

Arrow AK has 3754 first-place finishes in 11597 squad games, maintaining a win rate of 32.37%. He has notched 33892 frags, adding up to a K/D ratio of 4.32.

The internet star has featured in 1456 duo games and has clinched 325 wins, adding up to a win ratio of 22.32%. With 3792 kills, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.35.

He has competed in 1590 games and has a win tally of 199 matches, resulting in a win percentage of 12.51%. In addition, the YouTuber has eliminated 4022 foes, having a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 128 squad games this season and has remained unbeaten in 27, maintaining a win percentage of 21.09%. He has 372 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.68.

The content creator has a single Booyah in three duo matches that comes down to a win percentage of 33.33%. He has registered 11 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.50.

Lastly, the player has played five solo games, killing four enemies with a K/D ratio of 0.80.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

The Arrow Gaming channel was started by Arrows AK and IB way back in October 2018. Since then, they have uploaded close to 300 videos, garnering more than 1.52 million subscribers and close to 100 million views combined.

In the last year, they have grown from 900k subscribers to 1.52 million.

Fans can click here to visit their YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Here are the links to his official handles:

Instagram: Click here

