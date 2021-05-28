Kundan Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Kundan Kumar, otherwise known as Kundan Gaming, is an upcoming Free Fire content creator on YouTube. He churns out a variety of content relating to the renowned battle royale title.

The player is en route to the 1 million subscriber mark and currently has 977k subscribers and 95 million views in total.

This article looks at Kundan Gaming's in-game stats and other details as of May 2021.

Kundan Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 566158319.

Lifetime stats

Kundan Gaming has 1215 Booyahs in 3745 squad games, estimating a win percentage of 32.44%. He has 12433 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.91.

The internet star has participated in 532 duo matches and won 159 of those, leading to a win rate of 29.88%. With 1806 kills, he maintains a K/D ratio of 4.84.

The YouTuber has featured in 1317 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 84 of those, corresponding to a win ratio of 6.37%. Furthermore, he has eliminated 1794 foes, having a win ratio of 1.45.

Ranked stats

The streamer has 27 appearances in squad matches and has clinched eight of those, resulting in a win rate of 29.62%. Additionally, he has 74 frags adding up to a win rate of 3.89.

The content creator has played one duo match and has a 100% win ratio. The player has five frags at a K/D ratio of 5.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

YouTube channels

The oldest video on Kundan Gaming’s YouTube channel was released back in February 2019. Over the past two years, he has regularly created videos related to the game and currently has 221 uploaded videos.

Fans can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Here are the links to Kundan Gaming's YouTube

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

The player also has a Discord server which readers can join through this link.