2B Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Otherwise known by the name of his YouTube channel 2B Gamer, Sandesh Tamang is a very popular Free Fire content creator for Nepal.

The player has extensive reach among the players and boasts more than 2.66 million subscribers and over 292 million views in total.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime Stats

2B Gamer has 14398 squad games to his name and has triumphed in 3239, adding up to a win percentage of 22.49%. He eliminated 46410 enemies in the process, with a K/D ratio of 4.16.

Meanwhile, he has won 421 of the 2801 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 15.03%. With 8508 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The Nepali content creator has featured in 1653 solo games and has 220 victories, which comes down to a win ratio of 13.30%. In addition, the player has 4645 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, 2B Gamer has engaged in 197 squad games and has bettered his foes in 28, maintaining a win rate of 14.21%. Additionally, he has racked up 897 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.31.

Apart from this, he has played 42 duo matches and has two first-place finishes, approximating a win percentage of about 4.76%. In these games, he has 136 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

2B Gamer has participated in 5 solo matches and has come out on top on a single occasion, resulting in a win ratio of 20.00%. Additionally, he has bagged 21 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.25.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

2B Gamer has been creating Free Fire related content for a while now. The oldest video on his YouTube channel was uploaded back in October 2019. Since then, there has been no looking back for him, as he has more than 700 videos on the channel with a collective count of 292 million.

Fans can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

