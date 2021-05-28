5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok after addition of Moony

Pets are players' companions in Free Fire as they follow them all around the battlegrounds. Besides providing esthetic value, some play a vital role as they possess a unique skill helping the users gain an advantage over their foes.

Besides pets, characters are one of the significant features of Free Fire. DJ Alok is one of the most prominent choices among players despite its release in 2019, courtesy of its unique active ability, 'Drop the Beat.'

DJ Alok in Free Fire

It creates a 5m aura that increases the movement speed by 15% at the highest level and replenishes 5 HP/seconds for 10 seconds in total. Thus, the character is a constant source of healing.

Having suitable pets further increases the chances of emerging victorious. This article lists out the best pets to pair with DJ Alok after introducing the new Moony pet.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, YouTube subscribers, and India rank details

Best pets to pair with DJ Alok in Free Fire

#1 Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is a perfect choice for characters with active ability since its skill decreases the cooldown time by a certain percentage. It will be reduced by 6% at the lowest level, while at the highest level, the reduction is by more than 15%.

This means that the players will be able to use DJ Alok's ability more often in a match that provides users with an upper hand in the final circles as it would save some time.

#2 Mr Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Irrespective of the character, Gloo Wall grenades are essential throughout the match in Free Fire as they can help users avoid foes or even create a safe passage for moving around.

Mr Waggor, at the highest level, produces a Gloo Wall grenade every 120 seconds when players don't possess any of those. This further increases to 2 Gloo Wall every 100 seconds.

Also read: How to get FFWC Throne, and Pirates Flag emotes in Free Fire from Pro Gamer's wish event

#3 Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Skill: Panda's Blessings

Panda's Blessings restores a certain amount of HP on every kill made by the player. At the first level, this is set at 4 HP/kill; meanwhile, at the highest level, it increases to 10.

Though it might appear to be relatively less, the extra health attained on the frag can be the difference between the crucial fights in the game.

#4 Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber

Pets like Ottero are quite beneficial as the players will gain a certain percentage of HP restored by medkits and treatment guns as EP. At the highest level, 65% of HP restored will be converted as EP.

This EP is eventually converted to HP when the latter is not full.

Also read: Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, total subscribers, and more in May 2021

#5 Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco's Skyline Spree is simply unavoidable in the battle royale mode as it increases the gliding speed by 15% and diving speed after the parachute opens by 25% for the entire team. This will enable players to land fast and get an advantage over their foes in terms of loot.

When the pet is raised to the highest level, the buff received is 45% and 50%, respectively, which is quite difficult to overlook. However, the pet should be avoided in Clash Squad.

Also read: Legendary gun skins in Free Fire OB27 version: All you need to know