TG FozyAjay's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Ajay Sharma, also known by his IGN, Fozy Ajay, is a renowned Indian Free Fire esports athlete. He represents the popular roster - "Total Gaming eSports," winners of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall.

Apart from this, Ajay Sharma also creates videos on his YouTube channel, which has 447k subscribers. This article looks at the Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details of FozyAjay as of May 2021.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok after addition of Moony

FozyAjay’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 29777293.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

FozyAjay has competed in 23,354 squad games and has a win tally of 7,996, leading to a win rate of 34.23%. He has accumulated 62,637 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 1,380 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 267 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.34%. In the process, he has notched 2,905 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.61.

The content creator has 893 solo games to his name as well and has come out on top on 104 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 11.64%. Additionally, with 1,498 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Also read: How to get FFWC Throne, and Pirates Flag emotes in Free Fire from Pro Gamer's wish event

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

FozyAjay has featured in 125 squad matches in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 50, retaining a win percentage of 40.00%. He has 373 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.97.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on FozyAjay's YouTube channel was released nine months back. Over that period, he has uploaded around 88 videos, collecting 21.3 million views combined. As stated earlier, he boasts a subscriber count of 447k.

Readers can click here to visit the channel.

His social media handles

To view his Instagram account, click here.

Also read: AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, YouTube subscribers, and India rank details