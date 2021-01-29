Arrow IB's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

The popularity of Garena Free Fire has experienced a sharp increase in the past few years. Its massive player base has broadened horizons for content creation and streaming centered around the game.

Arrow IB is one of the more prominent figures among Indian Free Fire players. He is a caster. He is also a popular YouTuber running the Arrow Gaming channel along with fellow gamer Arrow AK.

This article looks at Arrow IB's Free Fire ID, stats, and other Garena Free Fire details.

Also, Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. Arrow AK: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 106810195.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Arrow IB has competed in 8981 squad games to date and has bettered his foes in 3001 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 33.41%. With 37455 kills, he has held a K/D ratio of 6.26.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has 600 Booyahs in 2499 duo matches, which approximates to a win rate of 24.00%. He has eliminated 8448 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 4.45.

Lastly, he also has 2329 solo appearances and has stood victorious in 569 occasions for a win percentage of 24.43%. Arrow IB has notched 8472 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.81.

Lifetime stats

Ranked stats

The content creator has featured in 137 squad games this season and has bettered his foes in 35 of them, translating to a win ratio of 25.54%. He also has 488 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Arrow IB has taken part in 38 duo matches, winning 8 of them at a win rate of 21.05%. He has secured 187 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.23.

He has engaged in 51 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 6 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 11.76%. Arrow IB has racked up 200 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.44.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire. Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) v.s Titanium Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

His YouTube channel

As stated above, he co-owns the popular YouTube channel - Arrow Gaming. The oldest video on the channel dates back to October 2018. Since then, the channel has garnered more than 1.43 million subscribers and has over 87 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.l

His social media channels

Instagram: Click here

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Gaming Subrata Live: Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?