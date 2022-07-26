Artist uses AI to visualize what "desi" Cyberpunk 2077 would look like

Developer CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 has inadvertently awakened a renewed interest in cyberpunk. The aesthetics of cybernetically enhanced people living their lives in a futuristic dytopian setting have always been one of the most intriguing aspects of pop culture.

From thought provoking movies and TV shows like Blade Runner and Altered Carbon to games like Deus Ex, the theme of merging the human form with machines has always fascinated creators.

Cyberpunk 2077 is quite possibly the biggest and most captivating visualization of the cyberpunk theme. It is based on the pen and paper RPG Cyberpunk 2020 created by Mike Pondsmith. The game is breathtakingly gorgeous and encapsulates the true feeling of living in a neon-lit dystopian universe.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the fictional Night City, which is loosely similar to modern cityscapes of the west, fans have always wondered what the game would look and feel like if it was centered on an entirely different geographical location. A reddit user has done just that.

Using AI, the user has visualized what "desi" Cyberpunk 2077 would look like.

Reddit user visualizes Cyberpunk 2077 in an Indian setting

Reddit user u/theyashbhardwaj posted some mesmerizing artworks that depicted Indian locations and landmarks in Cyberpunk aesthetics. One of the artworks had the iconic Indian landmark, Taj Mahal, with a sci-fi twist, while another showed off a dystopian Indian city that was taken over by artificial lifeforms.

The rural cities of the country have turned into something straight out of Altered Carbon or Ghost in the Shell. Many in the comments were curious about what an actual cyberpunk movie or video game set in India would feel like.

Replying to a comment on his post, the user stated that he was "going for the whole robots have taken over vibe" with these illustrations.

The Reddit user stated that he used an AI program called Midjourney, which converts text prompts into art, just like DALL-E. Using AI to create artwork has recently been popularized thanks to advanced computing systems and hardware.

Cyberpunk 2077 might have had a very rocky start with its countless controversies and launch issues, but for what it is worth, the game brought into light the very niche cyberpunk genre. Many more games have started incorporating cyberpunk elements into their titles, especially in the indie and AA landscape. This includes Ghostrunner and the recently released Stray, which is a game about a cat stuck in a cyberpunk city.

CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 was beyond broken at launch. However, it has massively recovered, with a multitude of fixes and post-launch updates. The game is fairly stable on every platform, including last-generation consoles.

The game recently received the patch 1.5 update, which adds native support for current-generation consoles such as the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5. It also adds a bunch of new features like character customization, multiple apartments, and an improved AI for enemies and pedestrian NPCs.

Cyberpunk 2077 might not have been the RPG to end all RPGs, but as it stands now, the game is a phenomenal action-adventure with a stellar story and robust gameplay mechanics. The game is easily one of the most immersive video games to date. That is, as long as players ignore the T-posing NPCs.

