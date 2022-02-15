"Stories are for books, not for f*****g games" - Artosis' take on Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Twitch star Daniel Ray Stemkoski, better known as Artosis, was enraged when viewers asked him how he felt about Pokemon Legends: Arceus. He stated that the game was awful because it took too much time to explain the plot and that it had more dialog than actual gameplay.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a recent installation in the Pokemon game series. It is an action role-playing game developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company for the Nintendo Switch.

While talking to his chat about Pokemon Legends: Arceus, he spoke about how he didn't believe in games having a proper plot:

"F*****g stories are for books, not for f*****g games."

Artosis gives his take on Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is part of the eighth generation of the Pokemon video game series and serves as a prequel to Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (2006), their enhanced version Pokemon Platinum (2008), and remakes of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl(2021).

While the game has been fairly well-received by the global community, it seems Twitch star Artosis isn't much of a fan.

He had a very negative review for his viewers when asked how he feels about Pokemon Legends: Arceus. He felt that the game has a really bad design as it takes hours to just get through the story mode.

He also felt that the game delivers a very weak story to the players where one just has to run from one location to another.

This is what he had to say about the story of the game:

"It takes f*****g an hour to get through them, telling you the worst storyline you have ever heard and make you run to locations, and suddenly stop? Don't forget that there are people who are afraid of Pokemon but you fell from the f*****g sky and we are not sure about you but you are proving yourself. Let's do this for an hour. For a f***ing hour! Are you kidding me? "

He added that stories are for books and not for games, while telling his viewers that he has taught his kids to just skip through the dialog when there are any.

"Who wants to sit through that s***? I f*****g had to turn it off. I have taught my kids that when there are dialogs, you just click A to get through it. F*****g stories are for books, not for f*****g games."

Viewer reactions to the clip

Viewers had mixed reactions to how Artosis felt about the new installation in the Pokemon series.

One user requested Artosis to do more video game reviews because they seemed to like it.

Another user felt that the tutorial is what makes the game bad as it takes 2-3 hours just to get through that.

This user felt that the tutorial part was a bit annoying but they disagreed with everything else Artosis had to say.

Another user felt that a pro player would want to drop the campaign if they didn't care about the story.

One user stated that the game's combat system felt clunky and unresponsive.

Overall, fans had mixed reactions to how they felt about the game and how Artosis critiqued it. While most agreed with the streamer, some still felt that a story is important for a game to stand out. However, most people agreed that the game has a very long and unnecessary tutorial.

