As Assassin's Creed Valhalla crosses $1 billion in revenue, fans feel it has more to do with microtransactions

If revenue is a parameter of success, then Assassin's Creed Valhalla may have become one of Ubisoft's biggest hits.

Based on a report by Eurogamer, there was an investor meeting where Ubisoft's CEO discussed the sales and number of the game. If the numbers are to be believed, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has made a revenue of over $1 billion.

Valhalla has become the most successful Assassin's Creed game ever made based on revenue alone. It is also the first Ubisoft game to hit the billion mark in revenue.

Despite a slow start, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has consistently improved to become the game it is now. Ubisoft has supported it with both free and premium content and several bug fixes.

But the sales numbers also hide a significant point of criticism of the game.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is both a success and a concern

Making an open-world game isn't easy, mainly if it contains a massive open-world like Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The game had issues at launch, and fans weren't happy, but Ubisoft was quick to take note. There were a lot of patches straight away, which fixed many of the bugs and glitches present at the launch.

Simultaneously, there were also a lot of new additions made to the game when season one started. Players received updates that took them to Paris and Ireland with new maps and stories.

Free content was also released, which added new game modes to the game, helping players to engage more with the game.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla



Come March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnarök releases 🏔️ Time to dive back!Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin's Creed ValhallaCome March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnarök releases 🏔️ #AssassinsCreed Time to dive back! 🔥 Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla 👀 Come March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnarök releases 🏔️ #AssassinsCreed https://t.co/Zk8kW5bATS

While many expected year one would be the end, Ubisoft dropped bigger surprises with more content on the way. The Odyssey/Valhalla crossover DLC was made available for free, which made Eidor and Kassandra fight for the title of the best assassin.

Dawn of Ragnarok is coming very soon, seeing the players play as Odin and take on the God of War over a massive new map.

All in all, there are enough things to show that Assassin's Creed Valhalla has improved in quality and content massively since its launch. These are some of the biggest reasons the game has now crossed the $1 billion mark.

However, the sales figures were made achievable by microtransactions and cosmetics. While these items may not be necessary to progress, some fans are not big fans of the process.

It's impossible to say how much share of the revenue for Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes from microtransactions. From a company's point of view, it doesn't really matter since revenue is revenue. But as far as players are concerned, the majority of the revenue coming from quality gameplay means a lot more.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a good game without a doubt, but its revenue collection overestimates its actual quality.

