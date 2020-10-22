AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Sahil, popularly known by his YouTube channel - ‘A_S Gaming’ is a renowned Free Fire content creator. He has regularly been making videos on the quick-paced battle royale title, and has become quite a popular figure within the community.

In this article, we take a look at his in-game details, like Free Fire ID, lifetime stats and more.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329, and his in-game name is A_S GAMING.

Lifetime Stats

AS Gaming has 1039 Booyahs from the 6915 squad matches that he has played, equating to a win percentage of 15.02%. Over the course of these matches, he has bagged 17343 kills, and has managed a solid K/D ratio of 2.95.

The YouTuber has registered 5666 kills to his name, from the 2122 duo matches, amounting to an impressive K/D ratio of 3.08. He has clinched 281 games, resulting in a commendable win rate of 13.24%.

Lastly in the solo matches, AS Gaming has 180 first-place finishes from 1728 games. In this mode, he has eliminated 4411 foes, and boasts a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Ranked Stats

AS Gaming has played 21 squad matches in Ranked Season 18, and has emerged victorious in 4 of them, securing 41 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.41 in the process.

Apart from this, he has played 1 duo match and 8 solo games. In the duo match, he managed to claim only 1 kill, while in the solo matches, he picked up a single victory, and racked up 30 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.29.

His YouTube channel

AS Gaming started creating content on YouTube back in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 219 videos on his YouTube channel. He has over 4.61 million subscribers, and over 310 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Sahil is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

He has a discord server as well; which you can join by clicking here.

