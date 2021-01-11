AS Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire has set itself as the most acclaimed battle royale game in India. Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is one of India's most popular YouTubers known for his entertaining gameplay videos on the fast-paced title.

He has already amassed 7.12 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. This article takes a look at his in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more.

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329, and his IGN is A_S GAMING!!. Here are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has appeared in a total of 7335 squad matches and has triumphed in 1112 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 15.16%. With 18571 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.98.

In the duo mode, the internet star has 2150 games to his name and has 289 wins, with a win percentage of 13.44%. He has bagged 5770 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.10.

The YouTuber has also played 1992 solo matches and has a winning tally of 206, making his win rate 10.34%. In the process, he has eliminated 5573 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, the streamer has competed in 88 squad games and has 14 wins, translating to a win percentage of 15.91%. He has accumulated 274 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.70.

The content creator has played two solo matches and has notched four frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Sahil's YouTube channel

The popular content creator started uploading videos back in 2019, and since then, his subscriber count had seen a massive surge.

Currently, Sahil has 7.12 million subscribers on his channel, and he has uploaded a total of 293 videos to date. He has over 588 million combined views on his YouTube channel.

Click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

He has an Instagram account; players can click here to visit his profile.

He has a Discord server as well; click here to join it.

