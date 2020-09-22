As Microsoft acquires Bethesda, Playstation fans call for Sony to buy Konami in response

In one of the biggest deals in recent memory, Microsoft recently announced the stunning acquisition of prominent game publisher Bethesda in a whopping $7.5 million deal.

This is being considered as a major coup on their part and a smart investment rather than shelling out on controversy-prone TikTok, as this deal elevates their Xbox brand to a whole new level, while also simultaneously unlocking a plethora of potential opportunities.

This deal has sent shockwaves throughout the entire gaming industry and this now implies that Microsoft has creative control over popular titles such as The Elder Scrolls and Doom series:

Today is a special day… We are THRILLED to welcome the talented teams and beloved game franchises of @Bethesda to Team Xbox!



Read the full announce from @XboxP3: https://t.co/Jn0HcTJ9Mi pic.twitter.com/iQVutgT6zq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 21, 2020

However, this recent acquisition has somewhat rained on the parade of Playstation fans, who were recently scoffing at Xbox players post the glorious PS5 Showcase event.

As a retaliatory response, fans have now started to petition Sony to sign a deal with Japanese conglomerate Konami.

A Sony Playstation x Konami deal in the making?

Konami is one of the most notable game publishers and has some of the most iconic video game IP's to its name, which include the likes of Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania.

There were also recent rumours of an upcoming Silent Hill game to be revealed exclusively at the PS5 Showcase event, however that failed to come to fruition.

Silent Hill - PS5 Exclusive



“is developed by Sony Japan Studios & will be PS5 exclusive”



is a “a soft reboot”



“Akira Yaomoka is composing, Masahiro Ito is doing art, various Siren/Gravity Rush devs & some others working on it.”

- Dusk Golem #Rumour #PS5 pic.twitter.com/duqc8Qil07 — PS5 Only (@PS5only) May 21, 2020

Addressing the ramifications of the Microsoft x Bethesda deal, Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering recently released a YouTube video where he analysed Sony's potential response:

I see this as a win for everybody , not just Xbox but also Playstation gamers because it's gonna force Playstation to respond and maybe they already have and just haven't announced anything yet.

He then proceeds to speak about the possibility of Playstation acquiring Konami:

Everybody's pushing right now for Sony just to buy Konami ...I don't know for sure if that's going to happen but you'll obviously have some epic franchises , you'd have all sorts of stuff coming to the Playstation.

Keeping this in mind, several from the online community took to Twitter to demand Sony to buy Konami as a fitting response to Microsoft's Bethesda acquisition:

Can Sony like, hurry up and buy Konami now please? There’s a goldmine right there. pic.twitter.com/srpF2vUe95 — Sam Aberdeen (@SamAberdeen1) September 21, 2020

Sony should buy Konami gaming division and get fromsoft to make a soulsborne style Castlevania. — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) September 21, 2020

Sony buy Konami I'm begging you pic.twitter.com/jhspJFjf3l — byBeli @ Mario All-Stars (@byBeli_02) September 21, 2020

Wake me when Sony buys Konami. 😴 — Steven Eidher (@StevenEidher) September 21, 2020

The amount of money Sony and Kojima Productions could make... All those IPs that Konami owns are wasted and ruined. Castlevania, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Contra, Suikoden etc are all dead in a ditch. Give Metal Gear and Silent Hill to Kojima, the rest can be given to someone else — 🍀 Nico 🍀 (@Daellwon) September 21, 2020

Sony right now to Konami, Rockstar and anyone else available 😂 pic.twitter.com/LjDbJTLDc5 — Glazers are Leeches (@traditionallyme) September 21, 2020

Now imagine if Sony bought Konami IPs in response 👀



Spicy — Raziel 🕹️ 🎮 (@Drexl_Raz) September 21, 2020

I wish Sony could buy Konami. That will give them ownership of Metal Gear and with Kojima prod, imagine what can happen... — OnlyGoodGames™ (@OGG1993) September 21, 2020

.@PlayStation plz respond to the Bethesda purchase by buying Konami.



Set the IP free. End our torment. — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) September 21, 2020

Xbox just threw down a full house on the table but sony isnt to be underestimated. I think they held thier cards till last to take the pot with a straight flush that is buying Konami — itzjustdubs (@itzjustdubz) September 22, 2020

While there have been numerous reports which points towards upcoming Playstation acquisitions, it remains to be seen if Sony has an ace up their sleeve and if they end up making a major announcement, on the same scale as that of Microsoft in the upcoming week .