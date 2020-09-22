As Microsoft acquires Bethesda, Playstation fans call for Sony to buy Konami in response

In one of the biggest deals in recent memory, Microsoft recently announced the stunning acquisition of prominent game publisher Bethesda in a whopping $7.5 million deal.
This is being considered as a major coup on their part and a smart investment rather than shelling out on controversy-prone TikTok, as this deal elevates their Xbox brand to a whole new level, while also simultaneously unlocking a plethora of potential opportunities.
This deal has sent shockwaves throughout the entire gaming industry and this now implies that Microsoft has creative control over popular titles such as The Elder Scrolls and Doom series:
However, this recent acquisition has somewhat rained on the parade of Playstation fans, who were recently scoffing at Xbox players post the glorious PS5 Showcase event.
As a retaliatory response, fans have now started to petition Sony to sign a deal with Japanese conglomerate Konami.
A Sony Playstation x Konami deal in the making?
Konami is one of the most notable game publishers and has some of the most iconic video game IP's to its name, which include the likes of Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania.
There were also recent rumours of an upcoming Silent Hill game to be revealed exclusively at the PS5 Showcase event, however that failed to come to fruition.
Addressing the ramifications of the Microsoft x Bethesda deal, Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering recently released a YouTube video where he analysed Sony's potential response:
I see this as a win for everybody , not just Xbox but also Playstation gamers because it's gonna force Playstation to respond and maybe they already have and just haven't announced anything yet.
He then proceeds to speak about the possibility of Playstation acquiring Konami:
Everybody's pushing right now for Sony just to buy Konami ...I don't know for sure if that's going to happen but you'll obviously have some epic franchises , you'd have all sorts of stuff coming to the Playstation.
Keeping this in mind, several from the online community took to Twitter to demand Sony to buy Konami as a fitting response to Microsoft's Bethesda acquisition:
While there have been numerous reports which points towards upcoming Playstation acquisitions, it remains to be seen if Sony has an ace up their sleeve and if they end up making a major announcement, on the same scale as that of Microsoft in the upcoming week .
Published 22 Sep 2020, 15:09 IST