Ascent exploit in the EU First Strike Valorant Qualifiers force Guild esports to forfeit match against G2

Some boosting strategies are acceptable in competitive Valorant, but some are outright illegal and should never be appreciated by any match official.

And in yesterday's European First Strike Valorant qualifier game between Guild and G2 Esports, the former used an exploit on Ascent, which was heavily punished.

An update on VALORANT First Strike: Europe

RIOT officials have discovered that during their game on 11/13 Guild Esports used an exploit against G2 Esports. Exploits are prohibited under Rule 7.2.6 of the Global Competition Policy and as such Guild have been handed a forfeit loss. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 14, 2020

Guild Esports received a forfeit loss in the game for using the Ascent B-side boost strategy with Killjoy’s turret and Sage’s wall. However, even though G2 took their place in their following games, Guild Esports will not be barred from taking part in the Qualifiers, which are all set to take place next week.

In a recent tweet, the Valorant devs wrote,

Why is the Turret-Wall boosting strat in Valorant’s Ascent illegal?

🚨 Guild Esports have forfeited their win vs G2 in #FirstStrike Europe, for using an illegal boost.



G2 move on to play NiP.https://t.co/6PdDJv4z8B — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) November 14, 2020

This boosting strategy employs the use of a Killjoy turret on which a Sage wall is activated, and players will need to jump at the right time so that they can be boosted on the wall.

Normally, putting up a Sage wall outside B hall is not at all an issue. However, with the Killjoy turret, players get an additional boost and are able to easily see through the B-hall window and mow down any enemy who opts into an aggressive push into the B plant site.

This was the boost in question (this clip is not from the Guild vs G2 match).pic.twitter.com/2uvgEmQmW7 — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) November 14, 2020

This is exactly what makes the exploit game-breaking and illegal, and B-site is not the only place where this boosting strategy can be exploited.

Even on A ramps, the turret-wall boost is just too overpowered and has been present in the game ever since August. Riot seriously needs to consider patching these exploits out, as it significantly hampers competitive integrity in any stage of Valorant's matchmaking.