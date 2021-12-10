Asmongold provides take on Pokimane’s recent comments about streamers playing Activision Blizzard games

Zack “Asmongold” has hit back at Imane “Pokimane” Anys for her comments discouraging streamers from playing Activision Blizzard games.

After a host of controversies that hit Activision Blizzard, the latter claimed that financially well-off streamers should not play games owned by the company. However, Asmongold did not seem to agree.

The streamer accused Pokimane of pandering to her viewers. Asmongold claimed that the situation represented a Russian nesting doll purity test that none of the streamers involved could win.

Asmongold responds to Pokimane’s comments about streamers playing Activision Blizzard games

Activision Blizzard owns a range of popular video game titles, including the COD series, World of Warcraft and, Overwatch. Pokimane believes that streamers who can afford not to play these games should refrain:

“I think if you are a financially well-off streamer, you just f**kin’ shouldn’t. However, I do understand that some people may be in a situation where their income is heavily based around a Blizzard game. But I think, in that case, they should still be extremely vocal about how they’re against this if they are still going to play their game.”

Pokimane said that financially dependant people on various Activision Blizzard titles should at least be vocal about being against the issues plaguing the company. However, Asmongold thought she was putting too much responsibility on content creators.

He compared the situation to a Russian nesting doll “purity test”:

“It’s just pandering. Always just looking to do whatever is good for them. The thing is, you bring up a person, and you are like, what about this person? You are like, yeah, this person didn’t do this one thing, but they are still doing this other thing, and this other thing, and the other thing. It really turns into like, this Russian nesting doll purity test that nobody wins.”

The streamer claimed that none of the parties involved would end up on the winning side. Asmongold disagreed with Pokimane and thought she was putting too many expectations on individual streamers.

The fact that he said so during a World of Warcraft stream suggests that he has no plans on quitting Activision Blizzard titles anytime soon.

