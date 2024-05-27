Asphalt 9 Legends maintenance notice: Schedule, discount on Legend Pass Bundle, and more

Asphalt's official X page just announced the Asphalt 9 Legends maintenance notice on May 27, 2024. Per the post on the official website, the next maintenance will take place on May 29, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. CEST, and will affect players using the Windows, Xbox, and Steam versions of the title. Therefore, players must claim their rewards before that date.

This article will discuss everything we know so far about the Asphalt 9 Legends maintenance notice.

Gameloft announced the Asphalt 9 Legends maintenance

The official post regarding the upcoming Asphalt 9 maintenance states that since the developers are not able to duplicate an event that has ended on their database, players are requested to claim their rewards before May 29, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. CEST or they will be lost.

The maintenance notice also states that all ongoing events will end on May 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. CEST to ensure that all rewards are claimable for players.

The Asphalt 9 Legends maintenance notice announced a discount on the Legend Pass Bundle (Image via Gameloft)

The developer also announced a discount on their Legend Pass Bundle this season. As stated in the post, the discount will be similar to the one seen in the Legend Pass and it will be available for all players, irrespective of their progress in the last season's Legends Pass.

Gameloft also announced the launch of Gameloft ID in the same post. As per the post, it will be released on May 27, 2024.

Gameloft announced the arrival of Gameloft ID

The Gameloft ID will arrive on Android and iOS devices on May 27, 2024, and the developers have marked it as a huge step in becoming cross-platform compatible. The launch of the Gameloft ID will allow players to switch between different devices without worrying about saving their account's progress.

However, despite this ID launch, cross-platform access remains limited for now and players will be able to switch from Android to Android devices, and from iOS to iOS devices.

There is more good news regarding this, as the developers have stated that they will have to migrate all accounts to the new Asphalt Legends Unite game space, and promised that they will begin that process with the PC accounts next Wednesday. Note that Asphalt Legends Unite will be arriving on July 17, 2024.

