Asphalt 9 March 2024 roadmap: Overclock modification, Gameloft ID expansion, and more

The Asphalt 9 March 2024 roadmap offers a preview of the upcoming updates and improvements. Consequently, fans must wait until next week for the grand reveal on Tuesday, March 26th, at 12:00 CET. From Overclock changes to Gameloft ID modification and improvement in Nintendo switches, this roadmap highlights the features that will debut in the game shortly.

This article delves into the Asphalt 9 March 2024 roadmap, highlighting the key features of the upcoming updates.

All Asphalt 9 March 2024 roadmap details

Overclock modification

Overclock, introduced in a former Asphalt 9 roadmap, has been a significant addition to the title. The team has been closely monitoring community feedback to fine-tune this feature further. One of the key areas of focus has been the cars available for Overclock each season.

To address this, the team is reworking the list of cars to provide a more diverse and competitive selection, aiming to make less popular cars more viable choices in events.

In addition to refining the car lineup, developers are also changing Overclock timers. Starting from the next update, the duration of Overclock will begin as soon as it's activated rather than being limited to the calendar day. Duration options will also be available when activating Overclock for specific cars in the game.

Gameloft ID expansion

Asphalt 9 car (Image via Gameloft)

Following a successful launch on Windows, Gameloft ID is expanding to Android and iOS platforms. This new login system will unify player accounts across all Gameloft titles, allowing seamless access and progression across different devices. The upcoming patch notes will provide more details on this exciting development.

New Seasons in Asphalt 9 March 2024 roadmap

Brabham BT62 car (Image via Gameloft)

The upcoming Seasons in Asphalt 9 promise a flurry of events, including fan favorites like Easter and April Fools. While specifics remain under wraps to avoid spoilers, the Asphalt team hints at surprises and collaborations that add real-life racing excitement and a touch of anime to the game's events.

Developers will notify players regarding these updates through Asphalt's social media platforms.

Nintendo Switch acceleration

Ferrari Stradale SF90 car (Image via Gameloft)

Nintendo Switch players will benefit from this Asphalt 9 March 2024 roadmap. Over the next three months, new cars that were previously available on mobile and Windows versions will debut on the Nintendo Switch.

This initiative aims to ensure all platforms start on a similar footing, providing players with a consistent and engaging experience after the subsequent few updates across multiple devices.

In conclusion, these upcoming updates showcase Asphalt 9's commitment to innovation, community feedback integration, and cross-platform accessibility. The details about the "grand reveal" remain unknown, but it will be revealed on March 26th.

