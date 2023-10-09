Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Can you turn off Chromatic Aberration?

Compared to other titles, you will notice that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a more cinematic visual effect, and the Chromatic Aberration visual effect is what grants it that. This is what gives Mirage a rather unique visual appeal. However, there are many in the community who are not too fond of it and are looking for ways to disable the effect.

While Mirage offers a rather picturesque setting of Baghdad, making it look like it’s been taken right out of a movie, not everyone in the community cares much for this effect.

Hence, it’s not surprising why many are scouring the in-game settings menu to find a way to disable this effect. However, players are not finding a way to disable it, leading many to ask if it is possible to do away with Chromatic Aberration in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Can you disable Chromatic Aberration in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

You will, unfortunately, not be able to turn off Chromatic Aberration in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The visual effect is a permanent feature in the title at the moment, so those looking to have a much more general graphical fidelity in the game will not be able to do anything about it.

This comes as a disappointment for many in the community. Not everyone is fond of cinema-like visuals for the game. As a result, players have gone onto social media to talk about how Ubisoft needs to implement a feature that should turn off Chromatic Aberration.

If there is enough popularity and player demand, then it’s likely that in the coming updates, Ubisoft might just make it a feature in the game.

How to minimize the Chromatic Aberration effect in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

While you might not be able to do away with Chromatic Aberration entirely, you can minimize its effects by switching on the Iconic Color Filter options.

Toggling it on will allow you to enable the iconic Assassin’s Creed color filter that has a blue aesthetic and goes back to how the series looked during the time of Altair and Ezio.

You will need to go into settings. Then, under the screen option, you will find this feature for both PC and consoles.

However, even after enabling it, the game will still feel like a movie. Fortunately, the Chromatic Aberration effect will be somewhat limited.