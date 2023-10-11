Assassin's Creed Mirage Fire and Wisdom walkthrough: how to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage tells the story of Basim, a rookie assassin who begins as a thief on the streets of ninth-century Baghdad. As time passes, his skills earn him a place among the Hidden Ones, a secret organization dedicated to justice. The main character will acquire new skills, weapons, and items throughout the narrative. Each can appear as part of the various missions in which the game is structured.

One is called Fire and Wisdom. It is a very small mission that is part of a group of tasks known as the Investigation of Ahmad Ibn Musa. Read on if you want to know how to complete the mission objectives.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Fire and Wisdom quest objectives

Basim learned many skills from the Hidden Ones (Image Ubisoft)

Objectives

Find the location of the Assassin's Bureau Abbasiyah

Talk to Tabid Al-Nubi

Rewards

Unlock new quests

1) Find the Abbasiyah Assassin's Bureau

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you have few side quests compared to previous games (Image via Ubisoft)

The main story of Assassin's Creed Mirage reveals the silent confrontation between the Hidden Ones and the members of the Order. Before the mission begins, Basim tries to find the head of the enemy organization. After meeting with Roshan and realizing that the leader is lurking in the city, the game suggests a fork in the main story: Take up Ahmad Ibn Musa's investigation or continue with the main plot.

The first investigation is called Fire and Wisdom. Your first goal is to reach the Abbasiyah Assassin's Bureau.

To do this, you must send Basim towards the center of Yasiriyah. You can activate a waypoint on your HUD by following the Abbasiyah Research in the Research Center.

2) Talk to Tabid Al-Nubi

Use Basim's skills in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you have found the location of the Abbasiyah Assassin's Bureau on the map, use Basim's skills in Assassin's Creed Mirage to reach your destination. You can use Stealth to avoid combat, Free-Run to progress through the various scenarios, and the Leap of Faith from a great height.

Once at your destination, you will meet a character named Tabid Al-Nubi, who will tell Basim that Ahmad Ibn Musa has disappeared into the House of Wisdom. From there, a new mission will be unlocked. You will find out where Ahmad went and why he was taken away.

This mission will lead you to the one called House of Wisdom.

These are all the known details of the Fire and Wisdom mission. This challenge, part of the mysteries surrounding the investigation of Ahmad ibn Musa, offers no rewards other than unlocking new levels. If you want to learn more about the game, read our guide to all the locations of Assassin's Creed Mirage Wilderness historical sites.