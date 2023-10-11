Assassin's Creed Mirage House of Wisdom walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage is one of Ubisoft's most popular franchises. The game, released in early October, explores the origins of the group of assassins through a character named Basim. The character lives in ninth-century Baghdad and, as usual in this video game series, has a complex story of redemption. To get to know him in depth, it is necessary to complete each of the game's missions.

One of them is House of Wisdom, a discreet Assassin's Creed Mirage mission that we can see as part of Ahmad ibn Musa's investigation. This guide explains how this mystery can be solved.

Assassin's Creed Mirage House of Wisdom quest objectives

In the game, Basim fights the Order (Image via Ubisoft)

Objectives

Unlock the quest

Find the House of Wisdom

Quest rewards

Unlock new quests

1) Unlock the mission

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, the map can sometimes hide things (Image via Ubisoft)

The main story of Assassin's Creed Mirage takes us through the streets of Baghdad and its environs in search of the mysterious members of the Order. These are dangerous characters that the Hidden Ones are trying to track down through numerous clues, contacts, and guesswork.

Before the mission begins, Basim attempts to locate the head of the enemy organization. After meeting with Roshan and determining that the leader is lurking somewhere in the city, the game offers a fork in the main story: take on Ahmad ibn Musa's investigation or continue with the main plot.

To get to the House of Wisdom, you have to put the main story aside for a few minutes to complete the side quests. This one, in particular, is unlocked when you pass the one called Fire and Wisdom.

The first thing to do is to go to Ahmad's office in the House of Wisdom. For this, go to the Research Center, walk over the course, and select to follow it. After performing these actions, your map will show a marker with the desired location.

2) Finding the House of Wisdom

In the game, the House of Wisdom has caught fire (Image via Ubisoft)

When you feel ready to continue this Assassin's Creed Mirage mission, head to the marker on the map. Proceed through the town until you reach the entrance of the House of Wisdom. Go inside, and you will find that a fire has broken out and some relevant books have been burned. Then, Basim will interact with an old man who is calming a crowd of concerned citizens.

During the scene that appears here, Basim will talk to him. He will then complete the mission by unlocking more cases to solve.

This completes the House of Wisdom mission. If you want to learn more about the game, you can read our guide on how to solve the Surrender Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.