Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Complete list of main story missions and side quests

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not a particularly lengthy AAA title. The average play time for it is somewhere between 25 to 30 hours, which is why many are wondering about the complete list of story missions and side quests. Mirage has about 43 main missions that you will be able to look forward to, and progression is reminiscent of Ubisoft’s open-world titles, where the structure is not entirely linear.
So, if you wish to start one mission before the other, you will not lose out on any narrative and plot, and you can come back later to complete the other story quests.
This offers a fair bit of flexibility to progression, allowing players to go about exploring Baghdad at their own pace.
Today’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide will go over the list of main missions and sidequests that you will be able to complete in the game.
Complete main mission list in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
As mentioned, there are 43 main missions that you will be able to look forward to in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here is a list of each of them in order:
- The Master Thief of Anbar
- A New Beginning
- Taking Flight
- Baghdad Bound
- Follow Nur’s Lead
- Contact the Rebels
- Zeroing In
- Jailbreak
- A Delicate Alliance
- First Order
- Old Wounds
- Branching Out
- Fire and Wisdom
- House of Wisdom
- Follow the Fiery Trail
- Find the Missing Brother
- Return to the Rafiq
- The Great Symposium
- Coins and Daggers
- Coin, Corruption, and Tea
- Of Toil and Taxes
- The Toll of Greed
- A Faceless Feather
- Gilded Butterflies
- A Grand End
- Blood and Shadows
- The Hunter
- Like Father, Like Son
- The Raptor and the Demon
- Bird Trap
- To Catch a Demon
- The Chase
- Den of the Beast
- The Return
- The Head of the Snake
- The Fox and the Hunter
- The Servant and the Imposter
- Judge and Executioner
- One Final Counsel
- The Serpent’s Nest
- The Last Journey
- In Pursuit of Truth
All side quests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
There isn’t much in terms of side quests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so it won’t take you long to complete them. Here are the quests you can complete along with the main narrative:
1) Dervis’ Artifacts
Dervis’ will ask you to collect (steal) artifacts for him from all around Baghdad. There are 18 artifacts to collect:
- Scandinavian Brooch
- Money Cowrie
- Aksumite Amulet
- Buddhist Votive Plaque
- Small Chinese Box
- Tang Censer
- Round Moon Plaque
- Olibanum
- Ivory Chess Piece
- Jade Comb
- Glass Weight
- Decorated Shell
- Pyxis
- Coptic Censer
- Sillan Christian Cross
- Staurotheke
- Kissi Penny
- Byzantine Bracelet
2) Al-Jahiz’s Lost Books
Another side quest will involve collecting all of Al-Jahiz’s Lost Books in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. There are seven books to obtain:
- Al-Tabari: Tafsir of al-Tabari
- Kalila wa-Dimna
- Al-Kwarizmi: Al-Jabr
- The Banu Musa: Book of Ingenious Devices
- Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as
- Suleiman al-Tajir: Accounts of China and India
- Kitab Al-Zahif
3) Tales of Baghdad
Tales of Baghdad are the NPC quest lines that you will get to complete as you explore Baghdad and talk to its citizens:
- Holy Mission
- Blade In The Crowd, Tool In The Shed
- A Life’s Work
- Leap of the Faithful
- Curse Of The Si’la’
- Treasure Hunt
4) Nehal’s calling
One side quest will involve Basim’s childhood friend Nehal, where you will need to go to the north of Aqarquf Dunes to find a secret passage.