Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Complete list of main story missions and side quests

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not a particularly lengthy AAA title. The average play time for it is somewhere between 25 to 30 hours, which is why many are wondering about the complete list of story missions and side quests. Mirage has about 43 main missions that you will be able to look forward to, and progression is reminiscent of Ubisoft’s open-world titles, where the structure is not entirely linear.

So, if you wish to start one mission before the other, you will not lose out on any narrative and plot, and you can come back later to complete the other story quests.

This offers a fair bit of flexibility to progression, allowing players to go about exploring Baghdad at their own pace.

Today’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide will go over the list of main missions and sidequests that you will be able to complete in the game.

Complete main mission list in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, there are 43 main missions that you will be able to look forward to in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here is a list of each of them in order:

The Master Thief of Anbar

A New Beginning

Taking Flight

Baghdad Bound

Follow Nur’s Lead

Contact the Rebels

Zeroing In

Jailbreak

A Delicate Alliance

First Order

Old Wounds

Branching Out

Fire and Wisdom

House of Wisdom

Follow the Fiery Trail

Find the Missing Brother

Return to the Rafiq

The Great Symposium

Coins and Daggers

Coin, Corruption, and Tea

Of Toil and Taxes

The Toll of Greed

A Faceless Feather

Gilded Butterflies

A Grand End

Blood and Shadows

The Hunter

Like Father, Like Son

The Raptor and the Demon

Bird Trap

To Catch a Demon

The Chase

Den of the Beast

The Return

The Head of the Snake

The Fox and the Hunter

The Servant and the Imposter

Judge and Executioner

One Final Counsel

The Serpent’s Nest

The Last Journey

In Pursuit of Truth

All side quests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There isn’t much in terms of side quests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so it won’t take you long to complete them. Here are the quests you can complete along with the main narrative:

1) Dervis’ Artifacts

Dervis’ will ask you to collect (steal) artifacts for him from all around Baghdad. There are 18 artifacts to collect:

Scandinavian Brooch

Money Cowrie

Aksumite Amulet

Buddhist Votive Plaque

Small Chinese Box

Tang Censer

Round Moon Plaque

Olibanum

Ivory Chess Piece

Jade Comb

Glass Weight

Decorated Shell

Pyxis

Coptic Censer

Sillan Christian Cross

Staurotheke

Kissi Penny

Byzantine Bracelet

2) Al-Jahiz’s Lost Books

Another side quest will involve collecting all of Al-Jahiz’s Lost Books in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. There are seven books to obtain:

Al-Tabari: Tafsir of al-Tabari

Kalila wa-Dimna

Al-Kwarizmi: Al-Jabr

The Banu Musa: Book of Ingenious Devices

Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as

Suleiman al-Tajir: Accounts of China and India

Kitab Al-Zahif

Expand Tweet

3) Tales of Baghdad

Tales of Baghdad are the NPC quest lines that you will get to complete as you explore Baghdad and talk to its citizens:

Holy Mission

Blade In The Crowd, Tool In The Shed

A Life’s Work

Leap of the Faithful

Curse Of The Si’la’

Treasure Hunt

4) Nehal’s calling

One side quest will involve Basim’s childhood friend Nehal, where you will need to go to the north of Aqarquf Dunes to find a secret passage.