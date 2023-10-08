Assassin's Creed Mirage enigma guide: How to solve Surrender

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, players take on the role of Basim, a man from the ninth century who fights for justice. His adventures cover the city of Baghdad and revisit the genesis of the Assassins. In this installment, the creators reintegrated some of the franchise's classic mechanics, such as stealth, eagle vision, and combat. Furthermore, they added a series of collectibles and the so-called enigmas.

This guide will cover the Surrender enigma, along with its location, clues, solution, and reward.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Surrender enigma location

The first step to solving any of the enigmas is to find their location. In the case of the Surrender, you must go to the Tomb of Zubaydah, which can be found north of the Gate of Tahir. You can also find it southeast of the Great Mosque in Harbiyah.

Once there, summon Enkidu and get a view of the sky. You'll then have an icon on your map showing the exact location of the item, which is resting on a stone slab next to a lamp. Use your Eagle Vision to highlight the scroll.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Surrender enigma clue

To solve the Surrender Enigma, you'll need the following clue:

"Ali will call this treason, but a cause once bright with promise is rusted with our blood. I drop my rebel blade and leave what's left of my life north of the oasis in the village of my birth. My old home sinks beneath the waves, they even lap at its dome. Perhaps when it's submerged I'll feel cleansed, bathed at last in something other than blood."

There are two hypotheses that can help you find the answers:

You'll be looking for a partially submerged village north of an oasis.

Both the oasis and the village are in the Wilderness.

How to solve Surrender enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

This is the location of the Surrender enigma (Image via Ubisoft)

To solve the Surrender Enigma, you must travel to the northwest point of Baghdad, to the village of Ukbara. Once there, call Enkidu again to explore the water's edge and find the settlement. Some of the structures are damaged and underwater.

The enigma's solution is hidden in a building with an intact domed roof.

Surrender enigma reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

After solving the Surrender enigma, players will get the Rebel Talisman, which is a cosmetic charm for Basim's outfit. Note that these items have no purpose in the game other than aesthetics.

That covers everything regarding the Surrender puzzle in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Check out this article to learn how to unlock each of the talismans.