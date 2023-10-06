All Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running open-world video game series. Just like previous titles, Mirage thrusts players into the shoes of an assassin in a historical setting. Set in 9th-century Baghdad, the game's main protagonist is Basim Ibn Ishaq.

Much smaller than the previous three installments, Mirage is considered a return to the series' roots. Despite the smaller setting, there are still several side quests and activities, one of which includes locating the Enigmas.

An Enigma is a type of secret that Basim can uncover in Baghdad. These are mysteries that provide clues to secret locations containing some cosmetic items.

There are a total of twelve Enigmas in the game, and those who need a little help in locating them can check out this guide.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma in Harbiyah

A Holy Hoard

A Holy Hoard Enigma (Image via Ubisoft)

The Holy Hoard Enigma can be found outside the Round City walls. Specifically, it is West of the Princes' Gate that leads into the Karkh region. This Enigma will lead Basim to the Tan Abbasid Knight Outfit Dye. It is located in the Nestorian Monastery, close to the northern tip of the Zubadiyah district.

Near the riverbank, there is a large tree. By the base of this trunk, there are a pair of boats, with the loot nudged in between.

Find What I Stole

Find What I Stole Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

To locate this Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage, head to the southwest area of the Qutrabbul Gate. It will be under a tarp which is surrounded by several trees.

This Enigma will lead to the Soap Boiler's District. This is in the southern area of the Quadrangle of Persians marker, north of the Suburb of Kahtabah and to the west of the Administrative District.

To the southwest side of this location, there is an area with some market stalls. There will also be a gazebo where the Black Zanj Uprising Outfit Dye is located, which is the cosmetic item hidden by this Enigma.

Left Behind

The Left Behind Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

To find this Enigma, head to the Shari district. Once there, look for the Metal Factory landmark that is found towards the east of the Qutrabul Gate. Head south from the Metal Factory to find a building that houses a corpse. The Enigma is right next to the carcass.

To find the treasure that this Enigma is referring to, head to the south of the Abandoned Village. Here, follow the riverbank southwards until the L-shaped dock.

Close to this area are some racks, and right next to these is the treasure, which contains the Horned Lion Talisman.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma in Abbasiyah

Delight by the Dome

The Dome of the Ass area houses this Enigma's solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

This Enigma can be found towards the north of the Mosque viewpoint inside the Suburb of Kahtabah district. In this area, there is a white and blue building. Climb this building's stairs to find some arches.

The Enigma is found on the left archway, and following its hints will lead Basim to the Dome of the Ass area south of Haylanah. In the northwestern part of the Dome are some gardens with a small body of water.

In that body of water hides the Mysterious Talisman.

A Challenge

A Challenge Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

The A Challenge Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in Yasiriyah. To the south of the House of Wisdom, there is a huge tree with a small balcony next to it. The Enigma is on the Balcony.

To find the treasure this Enigma alludes to, make your way to the Observatory Viewpoint, which is north of your current location. Close to the Observatory is a water mill building.

Take Basim to the upper floor window and use a throwing knife to destroy the barrier blocking you from entering. Once that is done, enter the building to find the Black Rostam Outfit Dye.

The Gift

The Gift Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

This Enigma is also located in the Yasiriyah district of the Abbasiya region. Make your way to the south of the Four Markets Gate to find a building with a wooden structure on its roof. The Enigma will be up there.

The subsequent hints will lead Basim to a bridge to the North of the Oasis Viewpoint. On the riverbank close to the bridge, there are some patches of grass.

Hidden within is the Knight's Talisman, which is the treasure referred to by this Enigma.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma in Karkh

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me

There is only one Enigma in the Karkh region (Image via Ubisoft)

There is only one Enigma in the Karkh region, and it is found in the Officer's Club in the Fiefel Rayasanah district. This one is in a restricted area, so be careful when tracking it down.

On the northern side of the building, there is a wooden structure on the rooftop that gives shade to some benches, which is where the Engima can be found. Be careful of the guard here, either distract him with a noisemaker or dispatch him.

Following its hints will lead you to Jarjaraya, which is to the southeast of Baghdad. Head to the destroyed settlement and make your way to the northern part. Here, Basim will find the Gold Hidden One Outfit Dye.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma in Round City

A Gift For You

Fountain Location for A Gift For You Enigma (Image via Ubisoft)

To find this Enigma, head over to the Residential District. Specifically, it is in a building south of the Palace of the Green Dome. Following its hints will lead to the Malazim Courts. Locate the fountain towards the west side of this landmark where the Bedouin Talisman is waiting to be collected.

Just Rewards

Shurta Headquarters in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

To find this Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage, head to the Basra Gate in the Commander's District in Round City. Above the gate, there is an office that houses this Enigma. This is a restricted area, so sneak in or be ready to fight.

Follow its hints to the Shurta Headquarters, located north of where the Enigma was found. Head to the southern side of the Shurta Headquarters, where the Black Abbasid Knight Outfit Dye is waiting to be collected.

While you're at it, make sure to check out this outfit and costume guide for Assassin's Creed Mirage since all the Enigmas are cosmetic items.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma in Wilderness

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms treasure location (Image via Ubisoft)

This Enigma is located past the Pomegranate Gate, north of the Tuesday Market. Look for the grave beneath the archway of the stone structure to obtain it.

The hints will lead you further south of this Enigma's location. Head in this direction until you find the palm tree grove. Here, Basim will find a palm tree with a sheet beneath it.

Right next to this sheet is a pile of rocks hiding the Green Hidden One Outfit Dye.

Surrender

Surrender Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

This Enigma is in the northern part of the Tomb of Zubaydah area in the Wilderness North section. There will be a graveyard with a lantern close to it. Players will find the Enigma here.

To find the treasure, head to the northernmost tip of the town of Ukbara. The last building in the north will house your reward: The Rebel's Talisman.

Reap from the Ruins

Reap from the Ruins treasure location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

The last Enigma in this Assassin's Creed Mirage guide is the Reap from the Ruins, which is located in the Jarjaraya area in the Wilderness South. In this area, there is a massive house on the southern side. Head inside and look for the corpse, next to him is the Enigma.

The area referred to can be found on the little islands on the eastern side of the map. Here, Basim will discover the ruins that were depicted on the Enigma, and just outside these ruins is a tree with no leaves, which is where the Eldritch Talisman is located.

These are all of the Enigma locations in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Aside from Enigma, players can also find something known as the Tales of Baghdad. Check out all the Tales of Baghdad locations in this guide.