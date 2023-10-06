Best Assassin's Creed Mirage noisemaker perks: How to upgrade, cost, all perks, and more

Among the many tools featured in Assassin's Creed Mirage is the noisemaker, a small explosive device that emits a loud sound. With its capability to distract enemies, this tool fits in the Mirage gameplay, which focuses on stealthy approaches. It is a unique item commonly used when sneaking inside heavily guarded locations.

Much like other tools in Assassin's Creed Mirage, upgrading the noisemaker unlocks various perks. Depending on the tier, these perks can provide additional damage and utility.

In this article, we've rounded up the best noisemaker perks for each tier, as well as the unlock conditions for them.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage noisemaker perks

Each noisemaker perk offers a unique skill in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

There are three tiers for noisemaker upgrades in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here are the best perks for each tier:

Best Tier 1 perk: Loud Fuse is the best Tier 1 perk for noisemaker. This increases the distance from which enemies are drawn to the sound of your tool's explosion by 5m. With this, you can effectively distract and divert the attention of a larger group of enemies from a safer distance. This can be particularly useful for creating opportunities to sneak past or take down distracted guards without raising alarm.

Loud Fuse is the best Tier 1 perk for noisemaker. This increases the distance from which enemies are drawn to the sound of your tool's explosion by 5m. With this, you can effectively distract and divert the attention of a larger group of enemies from a safer distance. This can be particularly useful for creating opportunities to sneak past or take down distracted guards without raising alarm. Best Tier 2 perk: Any Tier 2 perks for noisemaker is great, but Sparks is the most versatile of them all. It allows your tool to become an incendiary device which is useful both for offense and defense.

Any Tier 2 perks for noisemaker is great, but Sparks is the most versatile of them all. It allows your tool to become an incendiary device which is useful both for offense and defense. Best Tier 3 perk: Shockwave is undoubtedly the better choice between the two Tier 3 perks. This skill stuns all enemies caught inside the explosion area and has the ability to break cages, vases, and fragile walls. It's useful for AoE combat and for accessing rooms easily.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage noisemaker upgrade and cost

Tier 1 upgrade cost

Components : 60

: 60 Steel : 20

: 20 Leather: 30

Tier 2 upgrade cost

Components : 90

: 90 Steel : 35

: 35 Leather: 45

Tier 3 upgrade cost

Components : 150

: 150 Steel : 60

: 60 Leather: 80

All noisemaker perks in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Tier 1 noisemaker perks

You can select from three noisemaker perks at Tier 1. Perks available in this tier offer range and capacity, making the tool a valuable addition to your arsenal in the early game.

Extra Capacity Increase the ammunition capacity by 3 Loud Fuse Increases the distance from which enemies are drawn to the explosion by 5 m Extended Range Increases throw range by 7 m

Tier 2 noisemaker perks

There are three great noisemaker perks available at Tier 2: Fireworks, Weakness, and Sparks. Each of these perks provides different effects, and it's important to choose one that would match the playstyle you are going for.

Fireworks Continuous explosion that draws and holds enemies’ attention for a long time Weakness Lowers the defense of enemies caught in the explosion Sparks The noisemaker becomes an incendiary device

Tier 3 noisemaker perks

There are two noisemaker perks you can select from at Tier 3: Shockwave and Terror. Perks in this tier mainly focus on crowd control and AoE damage.

Terror Targets caught in the explosion panic and run away Shockwave Dazes all targets inside the explosion area and breaks cages, vases, and fragile walls

How to unlock Assassin's Creed Mirage noisemaker

Unlock and upgrade tools via Ibn Musa (Image via Ubisoft)

To unlock the noisemaker tool in Assassin's Creed Mirage and gain a tool slot, you need to follow these steps:

Continue playing through the main story missions of the game until you reach the point where you have to kill Al-Guhl, The Slaver.

As you progress in the main story, you will eventually gain access to the Trickster skill tree.

Once you have access to the Trickster skill tree, spend 2 skill points on one of the Extra Tool Capacity nodes. This will unlock an additional tool slot for you.

After unlocking the extra tool slot, visit Ibn Musa in the Assassin Bureau. He will have the noisemaker tool available for you to unlock.

This concludes our noisemaker guide in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Check this article to learn more about other tools in Assassin's Creed Mirage.