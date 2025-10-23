Assassin's Creed Shadows announced for Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, pricing, and features

After several rumors, Assassin's Creed Shadows has been officially announced for Nintendo Switch 2. This latest adventure in Ubisoft's open-world stealth franchise makes the jump to Nintendo's hybrid platform on December 2, 2025. Like the publisher's past entry, Star Wars Outlaws, this will be a native port taking full advantage of the portable console's modern hardware.

Here's everything to know about this upcoming launch for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Nintendo Switch 2. Read on to know more.

Assassin's Creed Shadows arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year

The Nintendo Switch 2 version will be a Game Key Card release physically, cost $59.99 USD, and boast feature parity with all other versions in terms of content. This includes cross-progression with PC via Ubisoft Connect. That said, while the Claws of Awaji DLC expansion is also arriving, it will only be available next year - but all other post-launch content will be present day one.

On the flip side, there are some exclusive features to this version. Nintendo Switch 2 players can navigate its menus and map using the touchscreen controls. That said, this is undoubtedly a lower fidelity version compared to the home console renditions, owing to the size and power draw of the console.

Still, if the excellent Star Wars Outlaws port is anything to go by, it should turn out great. Nintendo will not have to wait long to find out where Naoe and Yasuke's journey takes them when Assassin's Creed Shadows launches next month for Nintendo Switch 2.

What is Assassin's Creed Shadows about?

Become a samurai or shinobi anywhere you go (Image via Ubisoft)

This latest entry is the series's first outing in feudal Japan. Featuring Oda Nobunaga's retainer, the samurai Yasuke, and a shinobi named Naoe, the duo cross paths on a journey to seek vengeance. With a vast open world to explore, players can control the duo protagonists across different moments in the story.

The series' signature parkour returns when playing as Naoe, while Yasuke is built more for a brawler style thanks to his powerful attacks and swings. Conquering terrifying foes with head-on action combat and clearing areas via sneaky stealth forms the basis of gameplay.

Currently, Assassin's Creed Shadows is also on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. However, Nintendo Switch 2 fans will soon be able to take it on the go with them, a first for a portable console.

