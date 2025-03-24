Assassin's Creed Shadows: Giant Slayer Trophy

The latest version of Assassin's Creed consists of 43 trophies in the bronze category, which also includes the Giant Slayer trophy. While many of them are exclusive to one of the two in-game leads, Naoe and Yasuke, this specific trophy can be achieved by both of them. However, you will have a better chance of succeeding if you play as Naoe, owing to her stealth and parkour skills.

Ad

Though this trophy, Giant Slayer, in Assassin's Creed Shadows looks tricky, it is very easy to achieve. Let's take a look at how you can unlock this achievement.

How to unlock the Giant Slayer trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In order to unlock this achievement in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you must first go to the game's settings and select the Performance tab. From here, select 'difficulty tuning'. This will give you the option to turn on the 'Guaranteed Assassination' option, by selecting which, you can automatically assassinate the target no matter what the level of their in-game health bar is. When you choose this setting, the process of unlocking the achievement will get easier.

Ad

Trending

Assassinate the Guardian to get the achievement (Image via Ubisoft)

The objective of this trophy is simple. You must get a wanted status first, escape the enemies, and then carefully assassinate the guardian. To do this, climb your way onto any of the castle's rooftops in the game. You must ring the bell here to cause an alarm, which will activate a 'wanted' status among all the guards.

Ad

Alternatively, you can activate the wanted status using other measures as well. When the guards have been alarmed, they will spawn in the area to hunt you, from which you must escape. Once that is done, you have to look for the Guardian, whom you have to assassinate. When the guardian has been located, you must go out of sight and prepare for the Guardian's assassination (in stealth mode).

Plan your attack carefully. When you notice that all the guards and guardians are in sight but are unaware of your location, jump on top of the guardian to assassinate him. Once the guardian has been assassinated, the trophy Giant Slayer will be unlocked automatically in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.