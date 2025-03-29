Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete A Voice in Anger main quest

A Voice in Anger is the 46th main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, pushing you into the heart of war-torn Harima, where long-held resentment is erupting into something far more dangerous. This mission becomes available immediately after completing Mibuno Showdown and falls under the Shinbakufu category, specifically The Ox.

It’s best to come prepared, especially since this quest involves a heavy combat section that favors Yasuke’s brute strength.

A Voice in Anger main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

A Voice in Anger main quest whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

When completing Mibuno Showdown, you can find A Voice in Anger listed on the Objectives Board by choosing it for Shinbakufu > The Ox. First, your mission is to save the abbot, who's being kept a prisoner at Tanjosan Myoyoji Temple, which you can find directly north of Amagasaki and northwest of the Senri Hills.

Recon well in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

It's best to open the fast travel point of view in this temple before heading into combat to allow easier navigation in the future. The temple has plenty of defenders, so eliminate them before dealing with the abbot. As Yasuke, sheer power will be the most effective technique, while Naoe must use stealth and takedowns.

Freeing the Abbot and Nakamura Tadashige

Saving Nakamura Tadashige in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once the temple is clear, speak to the abbot, which will prompt a dialogue option:

I am ready (Select this to continue the mission.)

I’m not ready

After you confirm this, the next objective is to rescue Nakamura Tadashige, who is being held on the east side of the enclosed area. Expect another group of guards blocking the way. Yasuke can charge through them head-on, while Naoe must maneuver around to the right for a stealthier approach.

Defeat the enemies and interact with Nakamura Tadashige to proceed.

Final dialogue and quest completion

Yasuke's options (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once the area is no longer hostile, head west until you reach a safe zone. Use the nearby viewpoint to reposition, then drop down to meet Nakamura Tadashige for a final conversation. Both Yasuke and Naoe will get a choice of dialogue responses, but these options do not impact the story’s progression:

Yasuke:

Lord Nobunaga earned my loyalty.

I served him for personal reasons.

Naoe:

Nobunaga knew who his enemies were.

I follow my own path.

At this point, you can continue as either Yasuke or Naoe, but since the quest ends here, this choice won’t affect anything immediately. Once the conversation concludes, A Voice in Anger is marked as complete, rewarding you with 1000 EXP.

