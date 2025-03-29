Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Astray main quest

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 29, 2025 20:52 GMT
Astray main quest in Assassin
Astray main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Astray main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is the 47th main mission in the game, following directly after A Voice in Anger. This mission takes players deep into Hiraiyama Fort in Harima, where they must retrieve The Ox’s invasion plans. This quest involves heavy combat, making Yasuke the more efficient choice, though stealthy players can also approach it with Naoe.

Here's everything you need to know to complete the Astray main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Astray main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Astray main quest objectives (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Astray main quest objectives (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Retrieve The Ox’s invasion plans

The mission starts with infiltrating Hiraiyama Fort, northeast of Tanjosan Myoyoji Temple. You can follow the quest on the Objectives Board under Shinbakufu > The Ox. The best way in is from the northeast corner, where Yasuke and Naoe both have entry points. Yasuke can force his way in, whereas Naoe can use multiple climbing points to avoid engaging in direct combat.

Get the invasion plans post terminationg the Commander (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Get the invasion plans post terminationg the Commander (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After entering, your objective is to look for The Ox's plans for invasion. The plans are kept safe, so you will encounter lots of resistance. Be very wary of alarm bells, as they summon Guardians that can make fighting extremely hard. Eliminate them first before attempting to fight them with hand-to-hand combat. Naoe's method, if you prefer, involves destroying enemies from places of elevation to make sneaking much simpler.

When you reach the target location, interact with the map on the table to trigger a cutscene. This leads to a brief dialogue choice:

  • You shouldn’t have attacked me
  • I won’t hurt you

These choices do not affect the story’s outcome, so pick whichever fits your preferred roleplay.

Meet with Nakamura Tadashige

In talks with Nakamura Tadashige (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
In talks with Nakamura Tadashige (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After securing the plans, your objective is to meet Nakamura Tadashige at Kyokaiji Temple, located north of Hiraiyama Fort. If you haven’t unlocked a fast-travel point nearby, this is a good time to do so.

Upon reaching the temple, you’ll find Nakamura Tadashige talking to another character. Approach him and speak to him to complete the mission.

Mission completion & rewards

Finishing Astray main quest rewards you with 1000 EXP, marking the end of another crucial step in The Ox’s downfall. With the invasion plans in hand, the next phase of your journey in Assassin’s Creed Shadows begins.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
