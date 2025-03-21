Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Belly of the Beast main quest

The Belly of the Beast is a main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows that follows Naoe's journey. You are tasked by Akechi Mitsuhide to help Ise Sadaoki in finding a way to infiltrate the Honnoji temple. This quest will start once you complete the Friend of My Enemy main story mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

This article will guide you through the Belly of the Beast main quest in AC Shadows.

Walkthrough for the Belly of the Beast main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassinate the guard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You will encounter this quest while hunting The Shinbakufu of the Onryo, where Naoe will meet Akechi Mitsuhide and help him take down the tyrannical warlord, Oda Nobunaga. Select the mission from the board, and now your objective will lead you to a new region, Yamashiro.

Mitsuhide will ask you to go meet his co-conspirator, Ise Sadaoki, whom you can find near the eastern side of Kyoto. Talk with him; during the conversation, you will have two dialog choices:

"I have offended you."

"I will show you my skills."

Choose any of the options, as neither will affect the outcome of the story. Sadaoki will inform Naoe of the plan and ask her to retrieve a certain set of documents. The following clues will appear once you are done with the conversation:

They are in Yamashiro.

They are at the center of Kyoto.

They are west of Nanban temple.

Again, the easiest way of locating the objective is by using your scouts. It is ideal to complete the infiltration at night, as you will be able to blend with the shadows and stealthily approach your target. Use your Eagle Vision and Focus mode to mark the enemies.

Also Read: AC Shadows Review

Approach the compound and encircle it till you spot a torii gate. Scale the wall and climb on the roof of the central building, where you will spot a trapdoor. Use it to get inside the building. Climb down and open the door to your right. A guard will be here, whom you can assassinate while in stealth mode. Retrieve the document on the table in front of you.

Get out the same way you came in, and use the wall to make your escape. You can use the Synchronization Point at Toji Pagoda to fast-travel and report back to Ise Sadaoki. This will conclude the Belly of the Beast main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

