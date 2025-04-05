Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Traditions quest

The Traditions quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows begins right after the Kuji-Kiri ceremony wraps up. You’ll immediately be asked to follow Sandayu through Ichinomiya. Once he comes to a stop, make your way up to the nearby Aekuni Shrine to speak with Nagato. This sets off a series of important scenes that kick the mission into gear.
Here's everything you need to know to finish the Traditions quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Traditions quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Follow Sandayu through Ichinomiya
After Kuji-Kiri ends, start heading forward to find Sandayu waiting nearby. Your first job is to follow him through the streets of Ichinomiya. Stick close as he walks — he’ll eventually stop at a shrine in the Traditions quest.
Duel Fujita Juro at Aekuni Shrine
After the cutscenes finish, Naoe is pulled into a fight with Fujita Juro. He’s skeptical of your abilities, so this duel becomes your way of proving otherwise.
He starts with a three-strike blue combo, which can be parried back-to-back. But don’t drop your guard too early — the fourth slash flashes red, signaling a heavy hit that must be dodged, not blocked. Get the timing right: parry the first three, dodge the last, then strike back when he’s open. The final red attack can catch you off guard if you're too aggressive.
Climb the wall and move uphill
After Juro is finished, another set of scenes will play out. Once those are gone through, the next objective is to enter the castle. Begin by scaling the wall nearby and moving uphill toward a wooden gate. You’ll find a crawlspace at the base — go through it.
You will see a crawlspace at the bottom — crawl through it. Once out the other side, there will be a short scene of Naoe's father. Converse to kickstart the next mission phase.
Infiltrate the enemy area and eavesdrop
Once control returns, climb over the blocked pathway in front of you. Use Eagle Vision to spot an enemy with his back turned — quietly knock him out.
Nearby stairs will lead to some scaffolding. Climb up and avoid the two guards in the area by sticking to the platforms. Once at the top, move right and hop onto the rooftop. From there, you’ll be able to eavesdrop on your targets.
Look to your right to find a tall wooden ladder structure. Climb it, and you’ll reach a platform with a tree branch that lets you swing across the gap into the castle’s inner section.
Enter through the window near the objective
After landing in the courtyard, move toward the southern side of the area. Stick to the rooftops to avoid detection. Once you spot the target building, drop into the gap between it and the wall. You’ll find a small window near the marker — jump inside.
Once you’re in, interact with the object to trigger the final cutscene and end the Traditions quest with 1 Knowledge Point in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
