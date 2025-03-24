Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to get Adventurer trophy 

The Adventurer trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the game's 43 Bronze achievements and is quite easy and fun to unlock. Regarding trophies in the game, you have to remember that the storyline is based on two leads named Yasuke and Naoe, and some achievements are exclusive to any one of them. To unlock the Adventurer Trophy, you will have to play as Yasuke.

This article will guide you on unlocking the Adventurer trophy in AC Shadows.

How to unlock the Adventurer trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

As mentioned above, you have to play this quest as Yasuke, and the character can be used only after completing the game's first act. While the shinobi Naoe prefers and is good at stealth takedowns and parkour (often considered the true essence of Assassin's Creed games), Yasuke the samurai, on the other hand, relies more on raw strength and power. For this, he uses weapons like the katana, bow and arrow, etc.

Buy a bow from any vendor in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To get your hands on this trophy, you will need to get a bow. For this, you will first have to locate the Gear Vendor. There are multiple such vendors available in different sections of the map. Travel to the closest one from your location and buy a bow. If you are running low on cash and resources, these bows can also be acquired via quest rewards or even loot drops.

The most difficult part of the quest is already over at this point. What's left now is to use this bow on your enemy. However, you need to be mindful of one thing — to get the Adventurer trophy, the arrow you shoot must hit your enemy's knee. Now, you simply need to pick a fight. This won't be difficult, considering there are multiple enemy camps in the game. Go over to any of those and start a fight.

Now, as mentioned earlier, carefully aim the arrow at your enemy's knee. If you succeed, you will see a message on your screen telling you that you have unlocked the Adventurer achievement in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Stay tuned for more such interesting guides and news related to AC Shadows.

