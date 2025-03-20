Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to get the Reeding is Fundamental trophy

Reeding is Fundamental is a bronze achievement available in Assassin's Creed Shadows. It is one of the 55 trophies available in the game that you need to unlock if you want to achieve the Platinum trophy or are aiming for 100 percent completion. But the important thing to keep in mind when trying to get this trophy is that you need to play only as Naoe. If you play as Yasuke, you won't be able to get your hands on this achievement as it is exclusive to Naoe.

Read further to learn how to get the Reeding is Fundamental trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Getting the Reeding is Fundamental trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Unlock the Shallow Water Breathing skill first from Naoe's skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

One of the biggest elements of Assassin's Creed games from the beginning of time has been stealth. Even though this element seemed a little lost in the previous few entries of the game, Shadows did a great job at reviving it again. The trophy in question also requires you to think quickly as a shinobi and use stealth as the main weapon and not just sheer force.

This is precisely why this achievement can only be unlocked when you are playing as Naoe in the game and not Yasuke. The two characters are polar opposites. Naoe is the quiet little shinobi who prefers stealth combat in the game whereas Yasuke is built like a boulder and uses his brute force to get his way with the opponents. To achieve Reeding is Fundamental trophy, you will need to sneak away from your opponent mid-battle and go hide in a water body.

Sounds easy right? There is just one problem. To do this, you will first need to unlock the Shallow Water Breathing skill from Naoe's skill tree. As mentioned above, once you manage to do so, find an enemy near a water body like a lake or a river. Engage in a battle with them and quickly escape their sight mid-battle and go hide inside a water body and stay stable for a few seconds.

If you do it correctly, you will see a small pop-up on the screen conveying that you have successfully unlocked the Reeding is Fundamental trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

