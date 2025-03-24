Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to get Test Your Might trophy

"Test Your Might" is a Silver achievement available in Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, it is one of those trophies that can not be unlocked without completing a certain quest in the game. For this one, you will need to first unlock and complete The Tournament, which is a side quest in the game.

Below is a walkthrough on how to collect the Test Your Might trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to get the Test Your Might trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

As mentioned earlier, for the Test Your Might trophy, you will need to complete "The Tournament" side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. To even start this mission though, you will have to play as Yasuke and defeat nine out of 12 Shinbakufus first. Once you reach this part of the story, go talk to Gyoji, who can be found waiting near your hideout.

Play as Yasuke and eliminate the five opponents (Image via Ubisoft)

Gyoji will then tell you to go to an area in Yamato and take part in The Tournament. In the Southern part of the Yoshini, you will find a ruined temple named Ominesanji, where you will be completing the quest. Once you have reached the temple, you will meet Gyoji again and he will ask you to fight and defeat four of the warriors and one champion.

After talking to him, run forward and ring the bell near the fighting arena, which will start the first round of the fight.

The first enemy fighting against you is Lady Masago, who will be using a Naginata for mid-range attacks. You have to be prepared and defend yourself accordingly.

The second warrior coming to fight is Lord Suguru, and he will be using a Katana.

In the third round, you will be up against Lord Hokuto. His choice of weapon is a Kanabo, which causes deep damage. It is very important to dodge his attacks timely.

The fourth warrior, Lady O-Sen, uses poisonous Katanas that can cause deep wounds. She also has more weapons — such as a Kunai — so be aware and dodge accordingly.

After defeating the four warriors, the last and fifth opponent will be a champion named Lord Unkai. He will be using a Naginata and you have to make sure to fight it off. You also have to maintain the right amount of distance; if you are too far away, he can use this time to drink up a potion and regain his health.

Once you have defeated all the enemies, you will have to find Gyoji again, who will be on top of the hill. Approach and talk to him. After talking to Gyoji, the Test Your Might trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows will be unlocked for you automatically.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more engaging AC Shadows guides.

