  Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7 release time and countdown 

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jul 29, 2025 08:13 GMT
Assassin
AC Shadows 1.0.7 is set to release on July 29 (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7 is set to release on July 29, 2025. The patch is set to fix a set of bugs and glitches and introduce some of the highly requested features to the game. Version 1.0.7 of Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released on July 29 at 2 PM UTC across all the major platforms the game is available on, such as PlayStation 5, PC, etc.

This article will cover the release time for the Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7 release time

Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7 is set to go live on June 29, 2025, at 2 PM UTC across all of the major platforms the game is available on. The upcoming patch is set to introduce a few key features to the game, such as NG+ mode and an increased level cap to power up yourself to meet the increased challenge.

Ubisoft has released official patch notes for the AC Shadows 1.0.7 update, highlighting the major changes coming to the game.

  • Montreal: July 29, 10:00 AM EDT
  • Chicago: July 29, 09:00 AM CDT
  • New York: July 29, 10:00 AM EDT
  • Los Angeles: July 29, 07:00 AM PDT
  • Bogota: July 29, 09:00 AM COT
  • Buenos Aires: July 29, 11:00 AM ART
  • Sao Paulo: July 29, 11:00 AM BRT
  • Paris: July 29, 04:00 PM CEST
  • London: July 29, 03:00 PM BST
  • Madrid: July 29, 04:00 PM CEST
  • Berlin: July 29, 04:00 PM CEST
  • Rome: July 29, 04:00 PM CEST
  • Cape Town: July 29, 04:00 PM SAST
  • Kyiv: July 29, 05:00 PM EEST
  • Dubai: July 29, 06:00 PM GST
  • Moscow: July 29, 05:00 PM MSK
  • Delhi: July 29, 07:30 PM IST
  • Beijing: July 29, 10:00 PM CST
  • Seoul: July 29, 11:00 PM KST
  • Tokyo: July 29, 11:00 PM JST
  • Sydney: July 30, 12:00 AM AEST

Here is a countdown till the update is released:

Highlights of Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7

Two major features will be introduced with the Assassin's Creed Title Update 1.0.7. The first one is the New Game+ mode, which was missing at the launch of the game. This will allow you to replay the game without needing to grind the Knowledge Ranks in AC Shadows and the skills.

The second one is an increase to Knowledge Rank and Level Cap from 60 to 80. This will allow you to power yourself up to meet the increased challenge that will be introduced in the NG+ runs.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

