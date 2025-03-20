Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Shinobi Warfare side quest

Shinobi Warfare is a side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, continuing from the main quest Wake-Up Call. In this mission, you play as Naoe in Iga Province on October 6, 1579. The quest begins with a sword training session with her father, Nagato, and later she goes to assist Auntie Matsu. While the two are sitting together, Nagato suddenly arrives with urgent news: Oda Nobukatsu, the son of Oda Nobunaga, is preparing to attack Iga.

Nagato refuses to let Naoe join the fight, instructing her to stay behind and protect Matsu. Although she agrees at first, she soon grows restless and insists on helping her father. Matsu eventually agrees, and just as they prepare to leave, the mission concludes.

Shinobi Warfare picks up directly from this moment, continuing the story. This guide provides an in-depth walkthrough to help you easily complete the quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Shinobi Warfare quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shinobi Warfare is a side quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows that begins with a Kuji-Kiri ritual, a practice of recalling past memories. To start this quest, head south of Katana Foothills (refer to the image below for the exact location). There, you’ll find a small shrine. Interact with it to sit in a meditation posture and initiate the ritual.

Performing Kuji-Kiri in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To perform Kuji-Kiri, you must complete a timed button sequence following on-screen instructions. The prompts appear in a clockwise order — starting with 'W' and progressing through 'E', 'S', and 'Q’. Each button must be pressed precisely when the shrinking white boundary aligns with the circular prompt. Pressing too early or too late will result in failure, though a single mistake won’t immediately reset the sequence.

Once the sequence is completed, the game transitions into Naoe’s past memories, where the gameplay begins.

Follow Matsu

As the memory starts, you must follow Matsu. You can enable the auto-follow feature by holding the dedicated button (PC: E). During the walk, Naoe and Matsu engage in a conversation while heading toward a small shrine in the mountains.

Follow Matsu in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Pick up Matsu’s gift

Upon reaching the shrine, interact with it to trigger a cutscene. Here, you discover Matsu’s hidden katana inside the shrine. She explains that she once wielded it, but after believing peace had come, she chose to hide it. Now, she gifts it to Naoe.

At this moment, Momochi Sandayu arrives. After introductions, he questions Naoe’s combat abilities, leading to a dialogue choice:

I have been training.

I can fight.

Regardless of your response, Sandayu orders Naoe to join the battle. He instructs her to head to Nagano Pass and remain hidden until he gives the signal to attack. After bidding farewell to Matsu, Naoe sets out for her destination.

Reach Nagano Pass

Follow the marked path to Nagano Pass. As you cross the second bridge, the area will be swarming with Oda forces, requiring you to stay low and hidden.

Reach Nagano Pass without detection in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To avoid detection:

Use the tall grass on the left side —crouch inside to remain unseen.

—crouch inside to remain unseen. Check your stealth status : A crossed-out eye icon below the compass means you're undetected. A white outline around Naoe also indicates she’s hidden.

: A below the compass means you're undetected. A around Naoe also indicates she’s hidden. Two enemies patrol the area, but if you remain in the grass, they will eventually walk away.

Continue moving cautiously until a cutscene triggers — an enemy spots Naoe and attacks her, attempting to choke her. However, she grabs her sword and eliminates the attacker.

Regroup with the Igan troops

With the enemy down, proceed to regroup with your allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This section is challenging due to heavily guarded areas.

Stick to the left side and move through short grass by going prone .

and move through by going . Once you reach tall grass , switch to crouching and move slowly.

, switch to and move slowly. Patrolling enemies will occasionally block your path — wait for them to move before proceeding.

will occasionally block your path — wait for them to move before proceeding. Cross a small bridge quickly, then continue following the path.

As you approach another bridge, an Igan troop eliminates an enemy there, allowing you to proceed safely. Continue following the Igan troops while staying hidden.

Upon reaching the marked location, a cinematic cutscene plays, showcasing a brilliantly executed ambush. The Igan shinobi strike from the shadows, using smoke bombs and aerial takedowns to devastate Oda Nobukatsu’s forces.

However, before Naoe can react, an enemy attacks her, kicking her into the water, leading to a one-on-one battle.

Kill the Oda clan brute

Fight with the brute in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In this intense fight, you must defeat the Oda Clan Brute using precise combat tactics:

Red-glowing attacks are unstoppable, so dodge them.

are so dodge them. A perfectly timed dodge leaves the enemy vulnerable (glowing yellow) and this is your chance to strike.

leaves the enemy and this is your chance to strike. White-glowing attacks can be deflected for counterattacks.

can be for counterattacks. If your health is low, use rations to restore it.

After successfully defeating the enemy, a cutscene plays where Nagato rushes in, concerned for Naoe's safety. He reprimands her for disobeying his orders, but Momochi Sandayu defends her, stating that she followed his command to defend Iga.

Despite their argument, both Nagato and Sandayu acknowledge Naoe’s bravery. Ultimately, Nagato declares that the battle is over, and it's time to return home.

With this, the Shinobi Warfare mission concludes in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

That covers everything there is to know about the Shinobi Warfare side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

