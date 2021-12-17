Assassin's Creed Valhalla bug is preventing players from getting free Brotherhood tattoo

The festive season has started across all Ubisoft games including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and players can obtain a cool Brotherhood tattoo to show for their community activity. However, the plan has now been disrupted due to an apparent bug which is creating a nuisance for some players.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been a definite success with fans as the Viking lore and world have won over many. However, in the last few years, Assassin's Creed games have clearly shifted more towards RPG elements over stealth. The tattoo that can be obtained by completing the latest community challenge is a reminder of what was one of the best games of the series.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla players are facing bugs with the Brotherhood Tattoo and the Yule festival event
With the Brotherhood tattoo, Assassin's Creed Valhalla players could have got a token of love going back to Assassin's Creed Brotherhood. While there can be no major complaints regarding Assassin's Creed Valhalla, some players definitely miss the stealth-based gameplay which was a part of the earlier games.
The Brotherhood Challenge and the associated tattoo
On December 16, Assassin's Creed made an announcement on their social media handle regarding an interesting tattoo that every player could obtain in the game for free. The Brotherhood Challenge is a typical community challenge and should be easy to complete.
Few players report non-registration of task completion in the objectives
The mission objective of the Brotherhood Challenge is quite simple as players have to collect Jomsvikings in the game. A collection of even a single Jomsviking will count towards rewards. The rewards will become available to all Assassin's Creed players once a total of 350,000 Jomsvikings are collected by the community.
However, some players have been informed that despite their collection of Jomsvikings, their contributions are not being registered. Although Ubisoft is yet to acknowledge this problem and the extent of the issue is unclear, at least some players have definitely been affected at this point in time.
Yule festival not working for some players as well
For those Assassin's Creed Valhalla players who completed the Yule Festival last time, there is another major issue. These players are not able to complete the Yule Festival this time around. The official Twitter account of the game has acknowledged the issue and the developers appear to be working towards a solution.