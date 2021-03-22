Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, release date announced

Ubisoft has finally revealed the release date of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first DLC Expansion, Wrath of the Druids.

The company disclosed its plans for post-launch content close to the game's release, and fans finally have a better idea of the release dates.

After a bunch of seasonal updates in the form of the Yule Festival update and the Ostara Festival, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is ready for a major expansion.

Wrath of the Druids sees Eivor traveling to Ireland and battling an ancient druidic cult. The expansion adds a bit of horror and atmospheric tension to Assassin's Creed Valhalla as Ubisoft promises haunted forests and a rich, new lore to explore.

Ostara Festival is now available in #AssassinsCreedValhalla until April 8th! 🐓 Discover various Easter-themed festivities, including new mini-games, character quests, skills, exclusive rewards and more🐰



⚠️ On top of that, Wrath of the Druids expansion will release on April 29! pic.twitter.com/d3hVJl4eCw — Ubisoft Belgium (@ubisoftbe) March 19, 2021

Wrath of the Druids will contain new locations in Ireland. Eivor must forge alliances with Gaelic Kings in the same way that players had to forge alliances with Danish and Anglo-Saxon Kings in the main campaign for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been a successful game for Ubisoft, despite a few hiccups regarding post-launch content. However, it looks like the company is hard at work trying to course-correct and introduce players to the massive scale of their expansions. The first one, Wrath of the Druids, is ready for release on April 29th, 2021.

Fans cannot wait to get their hands on all the new story content, loot and quests that Ubisoft has to offer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The next expansion planned for the game is The Siege of Paris, but its release date hasn't been revealed yet.

Players can currently join the festivities of the Ostara Festival that began on March 18 and will run through April 8th. The festival at Ravensthorpe includes archery, drinking and brawling. In addition to the festivities, the Raven Clan will be attacked by spirits from the forest, making for a rather fun night at Ravensthorpe.