Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.4.2 adds new Lunar New Year Pack and Dragon Knight Pack

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has officially unveiled the next title upcoming, patch 1.4.2. The minor update includes fixes for an issue regarding HD texture and new additions to the item store.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest iteration of the iconic Ubisoft franchise, released in 2020. The title follows Eivor of the Ravenclan as she, along with her brother Sigurd, leads the clan to a new world in England in search of a better life.

The game's massive campaign was followed by two significant expansions in Year 1, Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris. Following the title's success, Ubisoft decided to expand its pot launch content into Year 2 and announced Dawn of Ragnarok.

While title update 1.4.2 seems underwhelming, it might just be the final update before Dawn of Ragnarok debuts in March 2022.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.4.2 patch size and release date

The title update 1.4.2 launches on February 1, 2022, at 12 pm (noon) UTC/GMT, 1 pm CET, 7 am EST, 4 am PST, and 11 pm AEDT. the size of the patch on all of the platforms are as follows

Patch Sizes:

Xbox Series X|S: 6.6 GB

Xbox One: 5.1 GB

PlayStation 5: 2.5 GB

PlayStation 4: 3.03 GB

PC: 11.08 GB

Addressed missing HD textures

New Store Items Sneak Peek

3GB-11GB; depending on platform

No major player facing changes

Game Improvements in Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.4.2:

Addressed an issue that caused some HD textures to be missing.

New Store Items Roadmap

1) Lunar New Year Pack

Safeguard the next cycle with this legendary panoply honouring distant gods.

Lunar New Year Pack (Image by Ubisoft)

This pack contains two Gear Sets, two Weapons, a Mount skin, and a Raven skin and will be available on February 15.

2) Moonlight Weapons Pack

Bear weapons are dedicated to the gods above in their eternal chase, showering man with light.

Moonlight Weapons Pack (Image by Ubisoft)

This pack contains four weapons and will be available on March 3.

3) Dragon Knight Pack

These may be the only remaining sets of dragon gear in existence. Use them well.

Dragon Knight Pack (Image by Ubisoft)

This pack contains two Gear Sets, two Weapons, a Mount skin, and a Raven skin and will be available on March 22.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar