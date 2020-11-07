Assassins ARMY's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has found a good presence in India, and hence enjoys a vast player base that religiously play the game and participate in the events. The surge in the popularity of the game has enabled several players to take up streaming and content creation. Assassins ARMY is of the prominent YouTube channels, wherein users can find exciting and engaging content about the quick-paced battle royale.

The channel is co-owned the duo of Nayan and Huzzai. In this article, we take a look at the Free Fire ID, stats and K/D ratio of the players.

Also Read: TG FozyAjay: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Assassins ARMY’s Free Fire ID and stats

Here are the Free Fire ID and IGN of both the owners of the channel

Nayan - 148880273 and his IGN is ‘NAYAN.ASIN’.

Huzzai - 129888591 and his in-game name is ‘HUZZAI.ASIN’

Nayan’s Lifetime stats

Nayan’s Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Nayan has taken part in a total of 10378 games in the squad mode, and has triumphed on 3039 occasions, which comes down to win percentage of 29.28%. He has close to 30 thousand frags, with a K/D ratio of 4.08.

He has taken part in 2005 duo matches, and has overcome his foes in 587 matches, which equates to win ratio of 29.27%. Nayan has eliminated 5397 enemies, with a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The famous YouTuber has 107 Booyahs in 655 solo games, that equates to a win rate of 16.33%. Nayan has also notched up 1370 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Huzzai’s Lifetime stats

Huzzai’s Lifetime stats

Huzzai has engaged in 9588 squad matches, and has clinched 1754 of them, upholding a win rate of 18.29%. He has bagged 23444 kills, with a K/D ratio of just under 3.

Advertisement

While in the duo matches, the YouTuber has 264 first-place finishes from 2663 games, retaining a win ratio of 9.91%. With 5308 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Huzzai has also taken part in 3931 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 359 of those, having a win percentage of 9.13.

Their YouTube channel

As stated earlier, the duo co-own the Assassins ARMY channel which they started back in November 2019. Since then, they have amassed more than 1.42 million subscribers, and over 101 million views in total. They also frequently live stream the game on their channel.

Click here to visit their channel.

Also Read: Ajjubhai vs PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?