TG FozyAjay: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

The mass popularity of Free Fire has led to the overall growth of the game, including the fields of content creation and esports. FozyAjay is a renowned Indian professional Free Fire player and content creator.

He currently represents the team TG Esports (Total Gaming Esports) that clinched the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall. In this article, we look at his real name and in-game details.

FozyAjay’s real name, Free Fire ID and stats

FozyAjay’s real name is Ajay Sharma. His Free Fire ID is 29777293, and his in-game name is TG-FozyAjay.

Lifetime stats

FozyAjay has played 20657 matches in the squad mode and emerged victorious in 7489 games, translating to a win rate of 36.25%. With nearly 57300 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.35.

The professional player has also taken part in 1368 duo games, of which he has clinched 266 for a win ratio of 19.44%. In these matches, he has eliminated 2877 foes, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.61.

Lastly, in 892 solo games, the YouTuber has over 100 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 11.65%. He has close to 1500 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

The internet star has participated in 132 games in the squad mode and bettered his foes in 28 matches in the ongoing ranked season. He has secured 479 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.61.

He hasn’t played any other ranked matches this season.

His YouTube channel

Ajay Sharma runs a channel named TG FozyAjay. He currently boasts more than 233k subscribers and 6.5 million-plus views in total. The streamer frequently posts exciting content and has uploaded 24 videos on his channel.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram, click here to visit his profile.

