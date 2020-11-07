Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pros) real name, country, Free Fire ID, rank, stats, and more

Over the years, battle royale games have become quite popular on the mobile platform. Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile are a few of the most played titles.

Since its release, Garena Free Fire has garnered over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which underlines its popularity. Several players have even started creating content related to this game across various platforms.

Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros, is a renowned Indonesian Free Fire content creator. This article looks at his real name and other in-game details.

Sultan Proslo’s real name, Free Fire ID and ranks

His real name is Dyland Maximus Zidane, his Free Fire ID is 16207002, and IGN is SULTAN.INDO.

As of now, he is placed in the Platinum IV tier in both Ranked Season 18 and Clash Squad – Ranked Season 4.

His stats

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Dyland Pros has appeared in 834 squad games and secured 288 wins. With 2098 kills, the streamer has a K/D ratio of 3.84.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 101 matches and has 26 first-place finishes. He has accumulated 309 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 557 solo games and ended up winning 58 of them. In the process, he has notched up 1508 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current season, Sultan Proslo has played 16 squad matches and has three Booyahs. He has 13 kills with a K/D ratio of precisely 1.

The streamer has also featured in 11 solo and five duo matches, racking up 17 and 8 eliminations, respectively. He has one win in the duos mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire)

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube over five 5 years ago. Since then, the internet star has uploaded 1139 videos. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 12.1 million and has over 915 million views combined.

Click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

Sultan Proslo is active on Instagram and Facebook.

To visit his Instagram account, click here.

To visit his Facebook account, click here.

